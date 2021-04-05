Rochester Public Schools releases surveys on resource officers, boundary changes and superintendent search

Rochester Public Schools is looking for community input on three high-profile issues.

The School District is gearing up to release community surveys related to the district's use of school resource officers, its boundary-change process, and the search for an interim superintendent.

"This spring, three significant discussions are occurring in our district," RPS said in a letter to families on Monday.

ALSO READ: Rochester's secondary students return to the classroom

Resource officers

According to the letter to families, the district's agreement with the Rochester Police Department for the use of school resource officers is "coming up for renewal."

ADVERTISEMENT

The letter from the district said the survey will be available "as early as" April 6. It will remain open through April 19. The School Board will review the results of the survey during its meeting on April 20. The survey will be able to be found on the district's website.

The district pays the city $27,636 a month for the use of its five officers outlined in the agreement. In April 2020, the School Board approved an initiative to add a sixth officer to the agreement, but it remained at five when the city declined to approve the addition of a sixth.

The district received some questions about its use of school resource officers in 2020 in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

Boundary changes

Due to the addition of two new schools in the district, and the reconstruction of two existing elementary schools, the district is adjusting the boundaries that govern what students go to which schools. The district has contracted with the firm Cooperative Strategies, but it's also created a committee to help develop the proposed changes.

The School Board will be hearing an update on the process during its meeting Tuesday night.

The survey about the boundary changes will be available from the evening of April 6 through April 20. It will be able to be accessed on the district's website.

Some community members be able to provide input beyond the survey itself.

"As part of the community survey, stakeholders will have an opportunity to sign up for a focus group session in mid-April with Cooperative Strategies to talk about specific portions of the plan," the district said on its website for School Board meetings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Superintendent search

The district's current superintendent, Michael Muñoz, has resigned, effective June 30. Because of that, the district is in the process of looking for an interim superintendent who will serve for a one-year period. The School Board plans to use that time to find a more permanent replacement.

As part of that search for an interim superintendent, the school board has approved a survey, asking the public what qualifications and characteristics they would like to see in the district's interim leader.

The survey is open now through April 12. It can be found here.