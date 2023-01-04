99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Rochester Public Schools reviews budget adjustments

The district year-to-date has only spent about 99% of its budgeted resources.

Rochester School Board
A school board meeting is held on May 3, 2022, at the Edison Building in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
January 04, 2023 05:46 PM
ROCHESTER — Budget adjustments for Rochester Public Schools have amounted to more than $20 million, although much of that is due to rollover from previous years.

RPS Director of Finance John Carlson presented the changes Tuesday to the Rochester School Board.

"They're big dollar amounts, but they're to account for additional grants, additional donations, and additional revenue sources we have identified since we prepared the original budget," Carlson said.

The total revenue budget for the year started at $343 million. The revenue adjustments have amounted to more than $10 million, bumping up the revised revenue budget to $353,205,685.

The original expenditure budget for the year began at $388 million. The expenditure adjustments have amounted to more than $37 million, pushing the revised expenditure budget past the $400 million mark to a total of $425,355,556.

The difference between the revenue adjustments and the expenditure adjustments is $27,113,072.

However, many of the expenditure adjustments are expenses that rolled over from previous years, like those associated with the school district's construction projects from the 2019 referendum. Even though the district received a lump sum of funding for those projects during an earlier budget cycle, the expenditures have been added into the years associated with the work.

Carlson said another reason for the adjustments is due to grants and donations that the district received in previous years but that didn't get spent in the same budget cycle.

Carlson went on the explain that the district year-to-date has only spent about 99% of its budgeted resources.

"Nothing in here is because we're running out of funds or we've added a bunch of new things that we can't afford," Carlson said. "We are right on track where we want to be, and we are doing the things that we need to do."

Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
