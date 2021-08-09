Rochester Public Schools reviews discipline disparities as reporting to human rights commission winds down

As Rochester Public Schools wraps up its obligation to the Minnesota Department of Human Rights over its discipline disparities, it also has started looking toward the future. It's trying to reimagine how it could serve its students, and for that matter its staff, in an environment that focuses more on equity.

The district entered into an agreement with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights in 2018 because of disparities in discipline data among students. As a result of that, the district has had to make periodic reports do the Department of Human Rights. It submitted its last report last week.

Will Ruffin, the district's new director of diversity, equity and inclusion, said during the School Board meeting last week that he's grateful for the process.

"I think about the OCR report that came out years ago: I think it was a blessing in disguise," Ruffin said. "There are many actions that have been had by teachers to students for a long time that we weren't really talking about. That report forced us to talk about them. We have to have those conversations. We have to do something about these actions that are happening in our schools."

There are still plenty of gaps in the discipline data when it comes to race.

White students made up 56.5% of the RPS student population in 2020-21, but comprised only 40.3% of the referrals for discipline. Black students made up just less than 15% of the population, but accounted for as much as 30% of the referrals. Hispanic students made up 11.3% of the population, but accounted for about 14% of the referrals.

Interim Superintendent Kent Pekel contextualized the information broadly, explaining that, according to research, it's not a matter of students of color being more disruptive. Rather, it relates to the fact that they are disciplined differently than their peers.

"The same infractions are often treated differently along the lines of race for kids -- not always, but at very high levels," Pekel said. "A white kid who does something is given a different consequence than a student of color. And we've seen that in study after study. There are exceptions to it, but that was the finding that drove this national conversation around discipline disparities."

The referrals also can be broken down along socio-economic status. In 2020-21, 63% of the discipline referrals were for students eligible for free and reduced lunch. In 2019-20, that number was just slightly lower, at 60.9%.

There were 155 suspension during the 2020-21 year. Some schools didn't have any. Others, like Riverside and Franklin elementary schools, had six each. The biggest difference among the number of suspensions issued was at the middle schools. Willow Creek Middle School had 40 suspensions. Kellogg Middle School had 26. John Adams Middle School didn't have any.

The number of students who received referrals was very low in terms of the overall student population. According to data from the district, 288 students (amounting to 1.6% of the student population) were the source of all 476 referrals. In other words, 98.4% of students in the district didn't have any referrals during the school year.

Ruffin spoke about some of the steps the district is taking, or should take, to create a more welcoming environment. He suggested increasing the amount of anti-bias training for employees in the district.

He also suggested looking into different types of discipline rather than what has traditionally been used, such as restorative practices and peer conversations. If they are able to get elementary students to begin having healthy conversations about their differences, he said, those same students will be better equipped to handle their confrontations later on.

"Just imagine what our community would look like if we have adults who can actually have authentic conversations with each other," Ruffin said.

He also said it's important to increase the number of teachers of color throughout the district. As of October 2020, more than 40% of the student population were racial minorities. At that same time, only 3.5% of the district's certified staff, which comprises administrators, principals and teachers, was made up of people of color.

"When they can go an entire K-12 experience and never have a teacher that looks like them," Ruffin said, "what message is that also sending to our students?"