Rochester Public Schools saved over $3 million in energy costs over the last four years

There are 15 buildings in the district that are energy star certified.

IMG_5982.JPG
Rochester Public Schools Finance Director John Carlson, left, and Cenergistic Energy Specialist Adam Hanson speak about the school district's energy savings on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
November 22, 2022 10:48 PM
ROCHESTER — Rochester Public Schools has accumulated more than $3 million in energy savings over the last four years.

Adam Hanson, an energy specialist from the firm Cenergistic, spoke about the savings with the school board Tuesday night. Overall, the district has avoided $3.17 million of energy costs, representing 17% in savings.

"It would be equivalent to removing almost 3,500 cars off the road," Hanson said about the environmental impact of the savings. "Or planting and growing 262,000 trees for 10 years."

Looking at the situation another way, he said the energy the district has avoided using over the last four years "would be enough to run all the elementary and middle schools for 16 months."

Rochester Public Schools began working with Cenergistic in 2018.

Hanson said Cenergistic performed nearly 1,300 audits of the school district's energy system in the last year alone to make sure the buildings were using energy efficiently.

There are 15 buildings in the district that are energy star certified. According to the program's website, energy star certification is "the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency."

The schools that have received the designation include Bamber Valley Elementary, Hoover Elementary, Elton Hills Elementary, Folwell Elementary, Franklin Elementary, Gage Elementary, Gibbs Elementary, Churchill Elementary, Jefferson Elementary, John Adams Middle School, John Marshall High School, Lincoln K-8, Pinewood Elementary, Sunset Terrace Elementary, and Willow Creek Middle School.

"Rochester Public Schools has the most energy star certified K-12 buildings of any school district in Minnesota," Hanson said. "That's impressive."

Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
