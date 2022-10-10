Rochester Public Schools sees nearly flat enrollment since 2021, but higher than projected

ROCHESTER — The number of students attending Rochester Public Schools fell just short of last year's benchmark while also being higher than the district projected.

School districts use Oct. 1 as the baseline enrollment to report to the Minnesota Department of Education. As of Oct. 3, 2022, which was the Monday after Oct. 1, Rochester Public Schools had 17,729 students.

That total is a decrease of 71 students from the 17,800 the school district recorded in 2021.

Although the 2022 enrollment is lower than the year before, it is still higher than what the district had projected. That will reflect positively on the district's finances.

"Because we have more kids than what we thought we were going to, we're actually going to add to our revenue budget," RPS Finance Director John Carlson said.

In May, Carlson gave a presentation about enrollment projections for the coming years. The projection for 2022-23 was 17,642, which is 87 less than what it actually turned out to be.

Enrollment is very significant to public school districts. It determines everything from the number of staff to hire to the amount of state funding districts receive.

The issue of enrollment also has become political fodder in the lead up to the upcoming school board elections.

The enrollment of RPS is still recovering from the impact of the pandemic. In both 2018 and 2019, the district had more than 18,000 students. In 2019, the enrollment was 18,296.

In October 2020, the district's enrollment fell to 17,635, a drop of 661 students from the year before.

Although the situation has played out differently for individual schools, Rochester's drop in enrollment from COVID was not unique. According to the U.S. Department of Education, there was a national decline in public school enrollment that still has not reached its pre-pandemic high.

This year is also the first since RPS redrew the boundaries within the district. That means the number of students attending any given school will look a little different than they did previously.

Mayo High School is still the largest of the three mainstream high schools, with a student population of 1,862. Century is next with 1,704, followed by John Marshall with 1,579, according to the Oct. 3 report.

The middle school landscape has changed as well since this is the first year after the closure of Friedell Middle School and the opening of Dakota Middle School.

Of the four middle schools operating, Dakota is the largest, with a student population of 967. Willow Creek is next at 891, followed by Kellogg at 860 and John Adams at 731.

The fact that Dakota is a larger school than Friedell was means students in the middle schools have a little more elbow room than they previously did. In 2021, both John Adams and Kellogg had more than 1,000 students each.

Enrollment at the elementary schools varies widely. The largest is Gibbs in the far northwest corner of Rochester with a student population of 728. By comparison, Pinewood in southeast Rochester has less than half that of Gibbs, coming in at 307.

Lincoln K-8 is a bit of a unicorn in the Rochester district, being the only brick-and-mortar school that encompasses nine grades. According to the Oct. 3 report, Lincoln recorded 470 students.

Another unique school in the district is RPS online, which is in its second year of operation. That program has a total of 292 students, with 60 at the elementary level, 74 at the middle school level, and 158 at the high school level.