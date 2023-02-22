99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, February 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Rochester Public Schools sells Highway 14 property for $834,000

The land being sold is one of several adjoining parcels that the district owns.

Untitled design.png
The land sold by Rochester Public Schools near 3935 Highway 14 East in Rochester is highlighted in green.
Contributed / Olmsted County GIS Map
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
February 22, 2023 01:13 PM

ROCHESTER — Rochester Public Schools is selling a little more than 8 acres to Aspen Waste Systems of Minnesota at a price of $834,000.

The land is located just east of Rochester at 3935 U.S. Highway 14 East. The School Board approved the sale of the property Tuesday after discussing the topic in a closed meeting.

According to documentation about the sale, RPS received an unsolicited offer to purchase the land. The buyer, Aspen Waste Systems of Minnesota, has 120 days to conduct testing and seek government approval. The earliest the sale could close would be the first part of June.

Also Read
Police lights crash report
Local
1 injured in midnight crash on Highway 14 in Rochester
With snowy conditions impacting travel overnight and into Wednesday, the Minnesota State Patrol reported 102 crashes and 34 vehicle spinouts across the state on Wednesday morning.
February 22, 2023 01:18 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Post Bulletin Minute Podcast logo
Local
Today's Headlines: How Gaelynn Lea's show at Rochester Civic Theatre will be different from other concerts
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
February 22, 2023 09:03 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
IMG_6969.JPG
Local
Rochester Public Schools receives nearly $2 million in federal funding for mental health initiatives
Referencing the Minnesota Student Survey, a district press release said "32% of of RPS 11th graders have seriously considered suicide and 11.2% have actually attempted suicide."
February 21, 2023 10:22 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer

The land being sold is one of several adjoining parcels that the district owns. On one of the other parcels, the district houses its facilities services center.

ADVERTISEMENT

The district purchased the totality of the land in 2013 as a "package deal" for $2.5 million, according to the district's documentation.

The district will use the proceeds of the sale to cover the remaining debt on the property, which is "less than $127,000." After that remaining debt is paid off, the district can use the rest of the proceeds for other capital expenditures.

Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
School Closings.png
Weather
Weather-related closings and announcements for Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023
February 22, 2023 12:09 PM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Area Snowfall Reports.png
Weather
How much snow did we get? See the totals here
February 22, 2023 11:47 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Rochester city logo
Local
Rochester City Council cancels Wednesday meetings, closing building early
February 22, 2023 09:37 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
classvote.jpg
Community
Normal life and history butt heads for the Class of '45
February 22, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Thomas Weber
Your Style - Vivian Lark
Lifestyle
Mostly earthy, sometimes ‘extra’
February 22, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeanette Caban
Cassandra Buck
Arts and Entertainment
Sharing art with art shareholders at Rochester's Forager Brewery
February 22, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  John Sievers
K9 Sprinter
Business
K9 Sprinter gets every dog at their best running game across Rochester
February 22, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson