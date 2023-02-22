Rochester Public Schools sells Highway 14 property for $834,000

ROCHESTER — Rochester Public Schools is selling a little more than 8 acres to Aspen Waste Systems of Minnesota at a price of $834,000.

The land is located just east of Rochester at 3935 U.S. Highway 14 East. The School Board approved the sale of the property Tuesday after discussing the topic in a closed meeting.

According to documentation about the sale, RPS received an unsolicited offer to purchase the land. The buyer, Aspen Waste Systems of Minnesota, has 120 days to conduct testing and seek government approval. The earliest the sale could close would be the first part of June.

The land being sold is one of several adjoining parcels that the district owns. On one of the other parcels, the district houses its facilities services center.

The district purchased the totality of the land in 2013 as a "package deal" for $2.5 million, according to the district's documentation.

The district will use the proceeds of the sale to cover the remaining debt on the property, which is "less than $127,000." After that remaining debt is paid off, the district can use the rest of the proceeds for other capital expenditures.