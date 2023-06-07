99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Rochester Public Schools settles litigation under confidential terms

The board members remained in the closed session for just under 20 minutes.

IMG_7414.JPG
Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Kent Pekel speaks during a school board meeting on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Today at 12:54 AM

ROCHESTER — Although Rochester Public Schools announced it has settled a case of litigation, it has released no other information about the situation.

The School Board went into closed session during a meeting on Tuesday, June 6, to discuss the issue.

"The details of the proposed settlement are confidential based on the parties' agreement in mediation along with state and federal law protecting educational data from disclosure," Board Chairwoman Cathy Nathan said.

Prior to going into the closed session, Nathan said it was needed to discuss "litigation strategy." The board members remained in the closed session for just under 20 minutes.

Although the board did not acknowledge whether they were related to the same situation, the board also went into a closed session on May 3 to discuss "pending litigation."

ADVERTISEMENT

Find more news important to you

Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
d6aa92ce85d8cd88f3a052c9e6933d5b.jpg
Local
Rochester dropping daily pool fees by $2
June 06, 2023 08:26 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Anastasia-Shartin.jpg
Local
Anastasia Shartin takes over as SEMAC's executive director
June 06, 2023 04:19 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
6555a3f6ece587eaa3d879e5046afb22.jpg
Local
Temporary grandstand seating seen as potential template for Olmsted County Fair's future
June 06, 2023 04:03 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


060623- 1A Baseball Championship
Prep
Photos: Lyle-Pacelli, Southland baseball Section 1A championship on June 6, 2023
June 06, 2023 10:22 PM
 · 
By  Daniel Jacobi II
Cannon Falls, La Crescent-Hokah 1AA baseball championships
Prep
Cannon Falls advances to state baseball tournament after two wins over La Crescent-Hokah
June 06, 2023 09:38 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Cannon Falls, La Crescent-Hokah 1AA baseball championships
Prep
Photos: Cannon Falls, La Crescent-Hokah Section 1AA baseball championship on June 6, 2023
June 06, 2023 09:34 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
a7606b9a5341b21759e6eb0594aeb939.jpg
Prep
Old rivals Century, John Marshall to form boys hockey co-op
June 06, 2023 09:24 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman