Rochester Public Schools settles litigation under confidential terms

ROCHESTER — Although Rochester Public Schools announced it has settled a case of litigation, it has released no other information about the situation.

The School Board went into closed session during a meeting on Tuesday, June 6, to discuss the issue.

"The details of the proposed settlement are confidential based on the parties' agreement in mediation along with state and federal law protecting educational data from disclosure," Board Chairwoman Cathy Nathan said.

Prior to going into the closed session, Nathan said it was needed to discuss "litigation strategy." The board members remained in the closed session for just under 20 minutes.

Although the board did not acknowledge whether they were related to the same situation, the board also went into a closed session on May 3 to discuss "pending litigation."