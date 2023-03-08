99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Rochester Public Schools starts planning for new environmental science course to meet state standards

The course will be required of ninth-graders starting in the year 2024-25.

IMG_7015.JPG
Heather Willman, principal on special assignment with secondary curriculum and instruction, speaks with the Rochester School Board about the creation of a new science course on Tuesday, March 8, 2023.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
March 08, 2023 12:34 PM

ROCHESTER — Future high school freshmen in Rochester will have a new science requirement starting two years down the road.

That's because Rochester Public Schools is in the process of developing a new Environmental Science course to account for the updated state science standards.

"We really want this to be a class that is unique to Rochester, focusing on the Earth and space science standards but making sure we're using all the things that are unique to our area," said Heather Willman, principal on special assignment with secondary curriculum and instruction.

Also Read

That vision Willman outlined is being built right into the course description, part of which reads: "a high importance will be placed on understanding Earth's systems, the impact of human involvement, and the relationship to our local community."

The course will be required of ninth-graders starting in the year 2024-25. Willman said the district considered folding the requirements outlined in the new standards into existing science classes. But, she said, the team working on the project wasn't able to find a way to do that well.

ADVERTISEMENT

School Board member Justin Cook praised the course as being a way to spark curiosity among students about the world — and worlds — around them.

"This is a huge opportunity, potentially," Cook said. "It is hard to look up at the night sky and not be blown away with awe and wonder."

Even though the upcoming course is the result of mandated state standards, the subject matter is increasingly relevant to the current generation of students. As part of a recent YouTube video, Superintendent Kent Pekel asked a handful of students various questions, including, "What do you think will be the biggest problem your generation will have to solve?" The majority of the students' answers related to climate change.

"It seems like our students are very excited about this topic," Willman said.

Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Former Fury Motors Location
Business
It's the end of the road for Fury Motors in Rochester
March 08, 2023 01:09 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Rochester city logo
Local
Open house set to discuss potential Lincolnshire Neighborhood traffic management improvements
March 08, 2023 11:09 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
New Rochester city logo
Local
Rochester launching fifth year of energy benchmarking
March 08, 2023 09:58 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
AgWeek Farm Show
Photos: AgWeek Farm Show on March 8, 2023
March 08, 2023 01:35 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
HERMANTOWN.CELEBRATE.jpg
Prep
All you need to know about The Tourney — the 2023 Minnesota boys hockey state tournament
March 08, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Winter Farmers Market
Lifestyle
Fresh flavors for sale
March 08, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Holly Ebel
Your Style - Maria Serbus
Lifestyle
Stepping into herself
March 08, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeanette Caban