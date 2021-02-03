Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Michael Muñoz resigns

Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Michael Muñoz resigned his position with the school district on Tuesday night.

The School Board went into a closed session to discuss a personnel matter during its regular board meeting. Once members came out of the closed session — shortly after 11 p.m. — they unanimously voted to approve the resignation.

The resignation is effective June 30, 2021, meaning Muñoz will serve out the rest of the school year.

Both Muñoz and the board released separate statements about the decision on Wednesday. The statement from the board said the district will begin the search for a new superintendent immediately. The statement also said the effective date of Muñoz's resignation will allow time for "a planned and orderly transition to new leadership."

In his own statement on Wednesday, Muñoz reiterated that his intention is to help for a smooth transition process and that there are multiple high-profile school district projects underway, including the drawing of new school boundaries and the construction of multiple buildings, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

"A disruption in district leadership now would hinder our district’s ability to accomplish these essential tasks. A resignation effective June 30, 2021, gives the Board time to carry out one of its most important responsibilities — to hire the best leader for our district," Muñoz said. "I feel fortunate to have worked side-by-side with amazing students, families, staff, and community partners in our district. I remain committed to Rochester Public Schools and this community, and I will focus my remaining months on making the most of the opportunities in front of us. My first priority is the children of Rochester Public Schools, and I believe this decision is best for their futures."

Muñoz began his role with RPS in July 2011. The effective date of his resignation will be one day short of his 10-year anniversary as superintendent.

RELATED:

Muñoz's resignation will also be effective one day before his one-year contract extension was set to begin. The school board approved the extension in September . It would have covered the time from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022. Melissa Amundsen was the only board member to oppose the approval of the contract extension at the time.

Munoz's salary is $228,300.

Muñoz's resignation comes on the heels of multiple instances of plagiarism coming to light. David Jiang, a 2015 Century High School graduate, had started a petition calling for Muñoz to resign. The movement gained more than 1,000 signatures, and Jiang sent it to the school board prior to Tuesday's meeting.

"I was ecstatic because that means they really had heard our concerns — the community's concerns," Jiang told the Post Bulletin following Muñoz's resignation. "The message is clear: Rochester deserves better."

Although there was growing pressure on the superintendent to resign, or for the School Board to remove him, his fate with the school district was unknown prior to Tuesday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

There was no closed session listed on the agenda. Once the meeting began, board members amended the agenda to include the closed session.

ALSO READ: Rochester School Board approves return to in-person learning

The first instance of plagiarism arose when Muñoz wrote a Thanksgiving letter that included sections from multiple different sources. Once that came to light, Muñoz apologized for his actions . The school board suspended him for five days and said he would have to go through a reconciliation process.

RPS Communications Director Heather Nessler said a letter from the district's attorney, as well as the details of the reconciliation process, would be made available to the public. As of Jan. 25, neither of those documents had been released yet.

More instances of plagiarism came out in late January , including at least two instances where Muñoz plagiarized graduation speeches he gave to seniors and their families.

On Monday, School Board Chairwoman Jean Marvin acknowledged that the School Board had been made aware of the additional instances of plagiarism. She also acknowledged that she had received the petition calling for Muñoz to resign. She went on to say the board members pay attention to all input they receive from the public.

However, she did not indicate what Muñoz or the Board intended to do about the situation, explaining the board is restricted on what it can say about personnel issues.

"We do take it very seriously ... we're not ignoring this," Marvin said on Monday about the plagiarism. "We know what our responsibility is...we have a responsibility to ensure that the decisions we make are in the best interest of the district."

ADVERTISEMENT

Board’s Statement:

At its regularly scheduled meeting on February 2, 2021, the School Board accepted the resignation of Superintendent Michael Muñoz effective June 30, 2021. This action brings a conclusion to concerns that have been raised and also provides an opportunity for a planned and orderly transition to new leadership. The School Board will immediately begin its search for a new superintendent and will discuss different processes for conducting a search at its next regularly scheduled meeting. The School Board would like to thank the community for its input and would also like to thank Superintendent Muñoz for his years of service to District.

Superintendent’s Statement:

I first want to apologize for making choices that have set a poor example for our students and have caused a distraction from our mission. We have critical work happening in our schools every day, especially now. We need our students back safely in their learning environments, we are building four new schools and making other major improvements, we are hiring for key equity roles, and we are building an inclusive system that will ensure success for all students. In the next few months, we will need to have important boundary discussions, make major budget decisions, and finalize staffing for next year. A disruption in district leadership now would hinder our district’s ability to accomplish these essential tasks. A resignation effective June 30, 2021, gives the Board time to carry out one of its most important responsibilities—to hire the best leader for our district. I feel fortunate to have worked side-by-side with amazing students, families, staff, and community partners in our district. I remain committed to Rochester Public Schools and this community, and I will focus my remaining months on making the most of the opportunities in front of us. My first priority is the children of Rochester Public Schools, and I believe this decision is best for their futures.