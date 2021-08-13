Rochester Public Schools superintendent recommends masks for everyone as delta variant climbs

Rochester Public Schools likely may reverse its previous policy on mask usage ahead of the start of the 2021-22 school year.

Interim Superintendent Kent Pekel issued an open letter to the Rochester School Board on Friday, outlining a number of recommendations as part of the Safe and Open Schools Plan. Pekel is recommending that all students older than 2, as well as staff, be required to wear masks while inside school facilities or on school transportation.

"During our discussion on July 27, I noted and board members also emphasized the importance of continually monitoring the transmission and impact of the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus, which spreads faster and makes people sicker than the virus’s original strain," Pekel wrote in the memo. "We agreed that before the start of the 2021-2022 school year, I would update my recommendation on face masks to reflect current transmission rates as well as new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and other experts."

Although the board would not need to green-light every item in the Safe and Open Schools Plan, Pekel encouraged the board to approve the new mask recommendation during the upcoming Aug. 17 meeting.

During an interview with the Post Bulletin, Pekel outlined a number of things that have changed since he made his first recommendation. He said there's more information about the delta variant being more transmissible. He also said there's more information about the frequency of breakthrough infections and illnesses among young people who contract the virus.

"Those are things we've learned a lot more about since I made my first recommendation," Pekel said.

Pekel's most recent recommendation is a change from what the board approved just a couple of weeks ago. At its July 27 meeting, the board approved a policy saying that students younger than 12 would have to wear masks, but that masks would be optional (albeit encouraged) for students older than 12, as well as for staff.

In addition to the updated recommendation on mask usage, which will require board approval, Pekel's letter mentioned a number of other strategies for keeping COVID-19 at bay in the school district.

For example, Pekel's letter to the board said the district will have a vaccination clinic at each school "whenever doing so is likely to increase vaccination rates among students, staff, and community members."

The letter also said the district "will develop an anonymous and optional process through which staff, volunteers, and community providers will be asked to report and verify their vaccine status."

In spite of the more stringent recommendation regarding masks, Pekel reiterated his determination for keeping schools open rather than reverting back to hybrid or distance learning models.

"We are absolutely committed to keeping all of our schools open in 2021-22," Pekel told the Post Bulletin. "The educational evidence is clearer and clearer: that despite the incredible work teachers and educators did in Rochester and all around the country, COVID was terrible for the education of a lot of kids."