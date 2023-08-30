Rochester Public Schools takes the pulse of its overhauled summer school program

ROCHESTER — One day this summer at John Adams Middle School, Dr. James Hill from the Mayo Clinic was showing a group of students how a medical mannequin worked.

The students put stethoscopes on the chest and could hear a heartbeat. They put their fingers on the wrist and could find a pulse. Although it was made of nothing but rubber and electronics, it was still surprisingly life-like. With tubes connecting it to monitors, the students could watch the mannequin's vitals change just like they would with a real patient.

That was just one of the immersive experiences students were exposed to this summer as teachers helped push the concept of learning beyond lectures, textbooks and other "traditional" methods.

As the academic year kicks off this week, the third season of Rochester Public Schools' overhauled program "Summer of Discovery" is officially in the books. What's become a little more apparent this year is how the summer school program relates to one of the school district's overall initiatives — a concept known as "deeper learning."

"I think Summer of Discovery is going to contribute to but also be a recipient of the deeper learning work," Amy Eich, executive director of community education, said.

Considering it's part of the school district's strategic plan for the years 2022-25, RPS has been talking about deeper learning over the past year. Superintendent Kent Pekel initially described it as the opposite of education that's "a mile wide and an inch deep."

The school district went on to define it more formally as the intersection of mastery, identity and creativity.

"It’s not learning that doesn’t ask kids to see themselves as part of the discipline," Pekel said in January 2023. "It actually helps kids internalize those disciplines.”

Just a couple doors over from the students taking the mannequin's heartbeat at John Adams, another doctor was showing students how to use an ultrasound and see the results on an iPhone. In another room, students were learning how to maneuver a patient onto a stretcher. Throughout the day, students flowed from one room to the next, getting a high-level view of what it might be like in multiple areas of the medical field.

Linda Rud, with the Summer of Discovery elementary program, emphasized the connection between Summer of Discovery and deeper learning during a recent study session devoted to a review of the summer's work.

"That's what Summer of Discovery is," Rud said during the Rochester School Board's study session. "It's allowing kids within the classroom to go into that deeper learning."

RPS launched Summer of Discovery in the wake of the pandemic. There had been a summer school program prior to that, but district leaders had long been wanting to change how it ran. The issue they faced was funding.

"We were limited in our financial ability to really change the model deeply," Eich said. "We had a chance under the COVID funds we received to take some risks — try some new things."

And over the last three years, that's what they've been doing: finding new ways to teach. Finding new outside partners to bring in. This year, Eich said there weren't any outside groups that turned the district down when asked about contributing to the summer school.

This summer, the program hosted 2,600 students. That equates to nearly 15% of the district's total student body.

Eich said when they started working on the program overhaul, they estimated it would take three years to get it to where it needs to be.

Now in its third year, there are still some wrinkles to be ironed out. One of them is aligning the metrics to see just how much students learn over the summer compared to students who didn't participate in academic work over the summer.

They also have yet to figure out how they will fund the program after 2024. It costs $1.2 million to host.

Despite those wrinkles, Summer of Discovery has turned into a bit of a lab for teachers to try new things, Rud said.

"This model has been life changing, I think, for the whole system," Rud said. "If I were queen of the world, this would be the model all year long."