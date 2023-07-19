Rochester Public Schools talks keeping middle school pools, spending leftover referendum funds on security

ROCHESTER — Nearly four years after voters approved more than $180 million for building projects, Rochester Public Schools is making a few changes to the original plan and deciding how to spend the remaining funds.

The School Board discussed the topic Tuesday during a study session. They will revisit the issue July 25, which will include decisions about how to spend $3.1 million of remaining funds.

"It's commendable that these projects were delivered on time and under budget," School Board member Don Barlow said.

Even though the majority of the projects are completed, there are a few things left to decide.

Part of the original plan included filling in the swimming pools at the three middle schools of Kellogg, Willow Creek, and John Adams and repurposing the spaces. At Tuesday's meeting, however, Superintendent Kent Pekel said he is recommending the district keep the pools after all. He highlighted the importance of doing so in light of the Rochester YMCA closing in 2022.

"We know that swimming is an incredibly valuable skill," Pekel said.

According to Chief Administration Officer John Carlson, the district plans to spend the remaining funds on safety features, pending the Board's approval.

One safety feature is the addition of more security cameras to the district's school buildings. The district already has cameras, but at a previous meeting Pekel said he would like to increase the number to meet "best practices."

Another investment Carlson talked about using the remaining funds on is adding distributed antenna systems to some of the school buildings. Carlson said that due to the nature of their design, some of them have "less than ideal emergency radio or cellular communications."

After voters approved $180.9 million in the fall of 2019 for the various projects. That funding paved the way for two brand new schools, including Overland Elementary and Dakota Middle School. It also funded the demolition and reconstruction of two existing elementary schools: Bishop and Longfellow.

In addition to those projects that included entire schools, the 2019 referendum also included the construction of a new swimming pool at Century High School, updates to the auditoriums at all three high schools, and secure entrances throughout the district's schools.

Another investment outlined in the original referendum was for the purchase of land for a fourth high school. However, a 2022 study of the district's enrollment projections has put that plan on hold.

"We concluded at that point that it probably would not make sense to talk about a new high school in the next 10 to 20 years," Carlson said, "unless there's sudden and significant construction of additional homes."

