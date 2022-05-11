SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 11
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester Public Schools to host powwow for first time since pandemic began

The powwow will be held Saturday, May 21 at Mayo High School, with the grand entry beginning at 1 p.m. The event is open to the public.

RPS Powwow
A drum circle performs at the the inaugural Rochester Public Schools powwow at John Marshall High School in 2018.
Contributed / Rochester Public Schools
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
May 11, 2022 04:24 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — For the first time since before the pandemic, Rochester Public Schools will host an in-person powwow in honor of its Native American students and their families.

The powwow will be held Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Mayo High School, with the grand entry beginning at 1 p.m. The event is open to the public.

Read more from Jordan
File_000 (5) Copy.jpeg
Local
Washington Elementary becomes second school in Rochester to return to masking; district changes policy
There have been five straight weeks of increases in the COVID infection rate since the district registered a low of 22 new cases the week of March 28-April 3.
May 10, 2022 03:48 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
IMG_6830[1].JPG
Local
Red Wing teacher says goodbye to his career with a daily auction of neckties
He has enough neckties, he said, to wear a different one each day of the semester, meaning each tie gets worn around twice a year.
May 09, 2022 02:22 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
IMG_8320.JPG
Local
Stewartville Public Schools to ask voters for referendum of nearly $38 million
Despite its condition, the referendum does not provide any solutions for the aging Central Education Center, part of which dates back to the early 1910s.
May 06, 2022 05:29 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Load More

A powwow is a traditional Native American ceremony that focuses on singing and dancing. According to a press release from RPS, this year’s event will include “invited drums, tiny tot special, 50/50 raffle, hand drum contest, handmade American Indian goods, and more.”

This year’s event also will include a Feather Ceremony, which has been held separately in years past. According to Amelia Cordell, American Indian Liaison for RPS, there are seven Native youth graduating this year.

“A big part of any event, you receive an eagle feather,” Cordell said. “(It represents) the importance that you have gone through something really challenging, and you have earned it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The powwow is just one of several steps the school district has made in recent years to highlight its relationship with the Native American community. In 2021, a student nominated the name “Dakota” for the new middle school, which was then approved as the final choice.

Also, during every school board meeting, the chairperson reads a statement, acknowledging the district facilities are located on the ancestral land of the Dakota people.

Although the event is held by the school district, it will attract dancers and families from a wide area. Cordell said the powwow will draw people from as far away as South Dakota, as well as from closer tribes, such as those in Shakopee and Prairie Island.

In 2021, RPS held a series of virtual events and speakers to take the place of an actual powwow.

There are approximately 175 Native American families attending Rochester Public Schools, representing a variety of sovereign nations.

“The RPS Celebration Pow-wow is a unique opportunity for our American Indian community which is made of members of many different tribes to come together and honor our graduates as one,” a statement from the district said.

Related Topics: ROCHESTEREDUCATIONROCHESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Michael-Davis.png
Local
Alleged victim testifies in trial against Kasson LDS church leader accused of sexual assault
Jurors heard from multiple witnesses Wednesday that detailed 37-year-old Michael Davis' relationship with a juvenile he's accused of sexually assaulting.
May 11, 2022 05:31 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
juneteenth.jpg
Local
Juneteenth 2022 celebration announced
The Rochester Branch of the NAACP will host the celebration on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in conjunction with Rochesterfest.
May 11, 2022 04:01 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
50b2fd0c8b6b8374e021a01238715eab.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Famous 'Washington' painting, a Winona museum attraction, goes on sale. It will go for a boatload of money
The selling signals a change for Winona's art scene.
May 11, 2022 03:50 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
20220510.PublicHearingDC.JPG
Business
Voltage transmission lines biggest concern of the public at Dodge County Wind hearing
The Dodge County Wind project held its first two public hearings Tuesday afternoon and members of the public brought forth many concerns they had for the project.
May 11, 2022 11:53 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson