Rochester Public Schools to receive $2.7 million more than anticipated from state

Rochester Public Schools is receiving more state funding for the upcoming year than local officials originally had anticipated.

RPS Finance Director John Carlson recently told the School Board that based on the education bill signed by Gov. Tim Walz, the district should receive $4 million more than it received during the 2020-21 year. That is $2.7 million more than the district had been anticipating.

"That will bring us to a balanced budget," Carlson said. "Actually, slightly better than a balanced budget, assuming we achieve that level of enrollment and we have no unforeseen expenses that come up in the next few months."

Carlson said the additional funding is tentative. State aid for schools is based on enrollment. The additional state aid will be lower if enrollment for the coming year is less than the expected 17,743 students.

Assuming the district does receive the expected amount of funding, it will be enough to flip the upcoming year's budget from a deficit to a surplus. According to supporting documentation for the meeting, the budget for the upcoming year that the board recently approved would have resulted in a $1.3 million deficit. The unexpected increase in funding means the district's budget for the upcoming year could result in a $1.4 million surplus.

If the upcoming year's budget had resulted in a deficit, the district would have had to use its reserve funding to make up the difference.

RPS Superintendent Kent Pekel said the funding will help the district move forward.

"We're fortunate that this year the Legislature stepped up in an important way and is going to give us some resources that we're going to be able to use to address some of the big challenges ahead of us," he said.