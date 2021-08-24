Rochester Public Schools to showcase Overland Elementary during open house

Rochester Public Schools will hold an open house next month for Overland Elementary, which will open to students this school year.

The open house will be from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8. The school is at 2300 Overland Drive NW.

There will be comments from school and construction officials at 4:30 p.m., a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce at 4:45 p.m., and tours of the building starting at 5 p.m.

Overland Elementary is one of four new buildings either recently finished or still under construction throughout the school district. The others include a new middle school on the northwest outskirts of town, as well as the replacement of Bishop Elementary just off West Circle Drive, and the replacement of Longfellow Elementary on Marion Road in southeast Rochester.