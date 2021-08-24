SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Rochester Public Schools to showcase Overland Elementary during open house

The open house will be from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

20200903 RPS 2019 Elementary School Front Entry.jpg
Rendering of the new elementary school in Rochester. (Contributed)
By Post Bulletin staff reports
August 24, 2021 01:15 PM
Rochester Public Schools will hold an open house next month for Overland Elementary, which will open to students this school year.

The open house will be from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8. The school is at 2300 Overland Drive NW.

There will be comments from school and construction officials at 4:30 p.m., a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce at 4:45 p.m., and tours of the building starting at 5 p.m.

Overland Elementary is one of four new buildings either recently finished or still under construction throughout the school district. The others include a new middle school on the northwest outskirts of town, as well as the replacement of Bishop Elementary just off West Circle Drive, and the replacement of Longfellow Elementary on Marion Road in southeast Rochester.

Related Topics: EDUCATIONROCHESTEROLMSTED COUNTYROCHESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLS
