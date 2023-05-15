Rochester Public School's virtual option, RPS Online, faced unique challenges during recent cyber attack

ROCHESTER — Although the recent ransomware attack on Rochester Public Schools affected more than 17,000 students, teachers, and staff, it hit a relatively small subset of those especially hard.

Whereas students in the majority of the district's schools could still walk into their classrooms, those attending the district's virtual school, RPS Online, were not so fortunate.

"It's kind of the worst case scenario for an online school," RPS Online Principal Brandon Macrafic said.

Now in its second year of operation, the online school has a little more than 500 students spanning K-12. It grew out of the concept of distance learning during the pandemic when school officials realized the online approach was better for some families.

The School District announced that it detected unusual activity on its network starting April 6, prompting it to shut everything down.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most students in Rochester continued going to their classes, which transitioned to low-tech learning methods. But for students and teachers attending RPS Online, things got a little more difficult. School district emails didn't work immediately following the ransomware attack. Neither did its phone systems.

"It was close to a week before I was even able to communicate with all of my staff," Macrafic said.

The ransomware attack also meant RPS Online could no longer hold synchronous class times, meaning students couldn't attend real-time classes with other students and their teachers. It stayed that way for three weeks.

Miri Levi, a parent of three RPS Online students, said not being able to learn with the larger school community had an impact on students.

"It was really unfortunate and sad just because there's so much that they gain from being in a synchronous class with their fellow students," she said. "It was a lonely period."

Levi went on to compare the situation to the early days of the pandemic when the district was trying to pivot to distance learning in a hurry.

The most the school could do was post assignments to its website for students to find and complete. According to Macrafic, that was a one-way system since students were unable to then submit their work back to their teachers. The situation was also complicated by the fact that students couldn't use their district-issued devices, causing issues if students didn't have personal devices to pivot to.

"A lot of students don't have a personal device," said Levi, who's president of the school's PTA. "Certainly, I think that was a significant barrier for students."

ADVERTISEMENT

Even once students and teachers were able to restart synchronous-learning classes, the school still wasn't able to onboard new students, as it normally does throughout the year as families' needs change.

Some found workaround options. Levi said that teachers created emails through other platforms to be able to communicate with their students.

Due to its online nature, the school is able to hire teachers from outside the Rochester area. RPS Online Instructional Coach Rebecca Osburn said that once the cyber attack happened, there were teachers who drove multiple hours to get in touch with their students and help them reset their passwords.

Like Levi, Macrafic compared the pivoting required during the cyber attack to the switch to distance learning three years beforehand. He credited the school's staff for their resiliency.

"Across the board, they were like, 'You know what? We already did this once when COVID hit. We can go back and do it again,'" Macrafic said. "The positive response they had when our whole world was literally turned off was just amazing."