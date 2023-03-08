Rochester Public Schools votes to investigate alternative options to school resource officers

ROCHESTER — As the latest installment of an increasingly long and complex discussion about student safety, the Rochester School Board on Tuesday instructed Superintendent Kent Pekel to look into the possibility of alternative options to the use of school resource officers.

The board made the directive with a 6-1 vote. Don Barlow was the sole board member opposing the initiative after more than an hour of conversation on the issue.

Prior to the board voting to look at alternative options, Pekel recommended them renewing the SRO contract for another year.

"I wish that I did not believe we need police officers in our schools; I have reluctantly concluded that we do," Pekel said. "We have spent exponentially more time on school resource officers than we have on literacy or any academic subject. I don't think that's inappropriate, but it's important to keep in mind."

The board didn't have to take action on the school resource officer contract until May, but Pekel said he brought it up early to make sure they would have ample time to make any changes if the board wanted them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Per the board's direction, Pekel will look into two specific alternatives. The first option is how the school district could utilize its own, in-house employees or other contracted employees to provide student safety.

The second proposal the board instructed Pekel to look into is something they've already discussed and revisited to the point of near-absurdity over the course of multiple meetings: the practice of using police resources without actually having school resource officers walking the hallways of the schools.

Time and again, representatives from the police department, as well as the district's own administration, have presented that as an inferior option. They claim that random street officers responding to the schools as needed are far less equipped to handle situations in the schools than officers who are trained to specifically work in that environment.

Jacque Peterson, RPS Chief of Schools, reiterated that point during Tuesday's meeting.

"They may or may not be skilled at working with students," Peterson said about street officers responding to the schools. "It's not super easy to have someone come in who isn't familiar working with children. It often isn't helpful."

Tuesday's vote follows on the heels of the School Board approving the addition of a sixth resource officer to the ranks of SROs working throughout the district.

Even though Rochester Public Schools has had an SRO presence for multiple decades, the Board has been intensely discussing the merits of their presence for well over a year.

Those discussions have resulted in multiple changes to the contract between the school district and the police department. The ongoing conversation on the topic also resulted in the district contracting with a Twin Cities-based doctoral student to review the existing literature on SROs, as well as hiring a consultant to host working groups between the police department and the schools.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the doctoral student, Monique Davis, presented the existing literature to the school board, she said there were not many strong conclusions to draw from the body of research. Board member Jess Garcia, one of the strongest critics of school resource officers, said that lack of clear direction from the research was a reason for not speaking up about investigating other options at the time.

While speaking favorably about the individual school resource officers, Garcia expressed issues with the police department's overall stance toward the student body.

"The fact that they can't even articulate and take ownership — not as a person but as a system — that systemic racism exists and that it affects our students is so disappointing to me," Garcia said. "If everybody's not going to get on board, and they're not going to make it clear that we're here to protect the students...I don't understand what we're doing."

Board member Jean Marvin emphasized the importance of doing what's right for Rochester and to separate that from narratives associated with policing elsewhere.

During the meeting, Pekel and Peterson presented data from the Rochester Police Department on the number and type of calls logged within the district's schools. At the high schools so far this year, there have been 49 "assist" calls, 23 disorderly conduct calls, 20 community service calls, 18 calls of suspicious circumstances, 16 medical calls, 11 narcotics calls, and 10 calls for "person in crisis," among a slew of other call categories as well.

At the middle school, there has been 13 assault calls, 19 assist calls, and 23 disorderly conduct calls, among others.

Part of the criticism of using school resource officers is impression that they are involved in issues of student discipline rather than matters that are strictly legal in nature. Another criticism is that they are a poor solution for situations that call for mental health professionals.

"If we do do this right, this would be such a pivotal moment," Garcia said. "I feel like we've spent so much time on this now that if we don't do it all the way, then this will have been for naught."

ADVERTISEMENT