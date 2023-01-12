Rochester Public Schools warns families about sesame allergen

ROCHESTER — Families in Rochester have been notified that school meals will start containing a newly labeled allergen: sesame.

Rochester Public Schools issued a notice to families Jan. 5, explaining that a vendor of many school bread products, PanOGold, was starting to add sesame flour to its products.

"This means that students with a sesame allergy may not be able to eat some foods that they had been able to eat earlier this school year," the notice said.

The change is the result of the fact that sesame has been added to the list of major food allergens. Because of that, the Food and Drug Administration has required manufacturers to add a warning to all food products containing it starting Jan. 1.

PanOGold released a statement, explaining that it uses sesame in all its baking facilities and cannot prevent cross-contamination.

Since the company could not prevent contamination, it said it would be adding sesame flour to all its "labels and products." Per serving, the amount of sesame flour in its products will be between 4 and 6 parts per million, according to the company's statement.

A representative for PanOGold could not be immediately reached for comment about why it decided to proactively add sesame flour to its products rather than simply warn consumers about possible trace amounts due to cross contamination.

"We believe this to be below the threshold for allergic reaction for most people and will be done only as a precautionary measure," The statement said. "Absolutely no one with a sesame allergen should consume any of the breads or buns we bake due to the risk of allergic reaction."