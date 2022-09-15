We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Thursday, September 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester Public Schools warns parents against inappropriate email

The notice to families did not indicate how many students received the email.

Rochester Public Schools
Rochester Public Schools
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
September 15, 2022 03:33 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Rochester Public Schools has notified families about "inappropriate emails" sent to students.

The school district sent out two notifications about the emails, which included statements that were "sexual in nature." Some students received emails that included "inappropriate images."

"Our IT department is working to stop these emails from being circulated. We have blocked emails coming from the domain used by the sender(s) and are working fervently to purge emails from student accounts as they are received," the statement said in part. "At this time, we have made the decision to shut down student access to email to prevent further inappropriate messages from being sent or received."

ALSO READ
Zumbro Education District
Local
After years of fitting into spare corners, Zumbro Education District settles into a new home
The schools making up the Zumbro Education District include Blooming Prairie, Byron, Stewartville, Hayfield, Kasson-Mantorville, and Triton. Until recently, Pine Island was a member district of ZED as well.
September 15, 2022 03:29 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Epilepsy Awareness
Local
Rochester parent speaks about the benefit of Seizure Smart Schools legislation
In 2021, Minnesota lawmakers approved the Seizure Smart Schools legislation. It went into effect at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year.
September 14, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Load More

The statement from the school district said the incident likely was related to the use of a new software system called Speak UP. The software is meant "to provide a way for students to reach out with concerns about the well-being of fellow students or school safety."

The district said it believes the student email addresses "were inadvertently visible to anyone who had access to Speak Up for a period of time."

ADVERTISEMENT

"We have no indication that RPS security systems have been hacked or otherwise breached or that student information other than school email addresses has been disclosed to any unauthorized person or persons," RPS said in the statement.

The notice to families did not indicate how many students received the email. The Post Bulletin has reached out to RPS for more information.

Related Topics: EDUCATIONROCHESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLSROCHESTER
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Dodge-Fillmore-Olmsted Community Corrections logo
Local
Work continues to shift DFO Community Corrections to two-county operation
Fillmore County's plan to leave three-county cooperative effort leads to probation and administrative staffing reductions for rest of the year.
September 15, 2022 03:47 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
08bae93f488ec79896de3da6143210c4.jpg
Local
Fall Harvest Celebration, Lunchbox History events will mark Mower County Historical Society's 75th year
The Mower County Historical Society has two big events in store for its 75th anniversary: the annual Fall Harvest Celebration and a Lunchbox History presentation.
September 15, 2022 03:40 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Police lights crash report
Local
1 injured following Highway 14 median crash
The driver was transported to Owatonna Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
September 15, 2022 03:21 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
IMG_3093.jpg
Local
Dedication for new Zumbrota Veterans Memorial happening Saturday
Community members raised around $173,000 for the memorial, which features flags for the six military branches and two plaque walls.
September 15, 2022 02:39 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden