Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Rochester Public Transit adds 2 electric buses to fleet

The new 60-foot buses doubles the number of electric vehicles that will be serving city park-and-ride lots.

360146385_652538336909071_7522417874707812662_n.jpg
Rochester Public Transit has added two new electric buses to its fleet.
Contributed / Rochester Public Transit
By Staff reports
Today at 8:34 AM

ROCHESTER — The fleet of Rochester Public Transit's electric vehicles doubled this week.

The city received a pair of New Flyer Xcelsior 60-foot battery electric transit buses, which are nearly identical to the two electric buses that started operating in the city a year ago.

As with the 2022 shipment, a portion of the cost of the new vehicles is covered by a grant from the Federal Transit Administration’s Low or No Emission Vehicle Program.

Find more news important to you

After testing, certification and licensing, the new buses will be deployed to serve RPT’s park-and-ride facilities at peak times.

“We are pleased with the performance of the two New Flyer Xcelsior 60s we put in service last year,” Rochester Public Transit Project Manager Mike Collins said in a statement announcing the arrival of the new buses. “They have had very little downtime, and have performed much as we expected.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The 60-foot buses have the larger capacity, which means fewer customers are forced to stand on busy trips. They also offer quiet operation.

The buses, manufactured in St. Cloud, have a storage capacity of 525 kWh, offering an operating range of approximately 150 miles, depending on conditions.

RPT already has charging infrastructure in place to accommodate the new vehicles.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
ashalul-aden.jpg
Rochester in Color
'I simply want to make communities better'
1h ago
 · 
By  Andre Crockett
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: July 9-15, 2023
2h ago
 · 
By  Andrew Link
20230712_144026.jpg
Business
Omnya Mohamed hopes her Malika Malika boutique will help local woman feel like queens
2h ago
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


808b2c52525a9ef5d3a9520123939a5a.jpg
Local
Rochester parking revenue rebounds as new rate study starts
3h ago
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Rochester A's Peyton Milene
Members Only
Prep
Rochester A's standout Peyton Milene winning his mental battles on, off field
4h ago
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Jake Timm
Sports
Winona driver Jake Timm out living his dirt track racing dream
4h ago
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
IMG_0500.JPG
Local
FBI brings active shooter training to Fillmore County law enforcement
18h ago
 · 
By  Brian Todd