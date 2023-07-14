Rochester Public Transit adds 2 electric buses to fleet

ROCHESTER — The fleet of Rochester Public Transit's electric vehicles doubled this week.

The city received a pair of New Flyer Xcelsior 60-foot battery electric transit buses, which are nearly identical to the two electric buses that started operating in the city a year ago.

As with the 2022 shipment, a portion of the cost of the new vehicles is covered by a grant from the Federal Transit Administration’s Low or No Emission Vehicle Program.

After testing, certification and licensing, the new buses will be deployed to serve RPT’s park-and-ride facilities at peak times.

“We are pleased with the performance of the two New Flyer Xcelsior 60s we put in service last year,” Rochester Public Transit Project Manager Mike Collins said in a statement announcing the arrival of the new buses. “They have had very little downtime, and have performed much as we expected.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The 60-foot buses have the larger capacity, which means fewer customers are forced to stand on busy trips. They also offer quiet operation.

The buses, manufactured in St. Cloud, have a storage capacity of 525 kWh, offering an operating range of approximately 150 miles, depending on conditions.

RPT already has charging infrastructure in place to accommodate the new vehicles.