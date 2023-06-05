Rochester Public Transit backup plan considered worst-case scenario as negotiations start

ROCHESTER — Negotiations between Rochester’s contracted transit provider and the union representing its drivers has the city waiting and watching.

“We’re hoping both parties come to an agreement, and we avoid this altogether,” said Nick Lemmer, the marketing and outreach coordinator for Rochester Public Transit. “That is what we are hoping for, that we avoid any kind of labor action.”

The city is not a party in the negotiations that were slated to start Monday morning in the Twin Cities.

“I think one option is to work and continue to negotiate, but the desired outcome is an agreement,” Lemmer said of the negotiations between Transdev, the largest private transportation firm in the world, and Local 1005 of the Amalgamated Transit Worker Union, which represents the drivers.

It’s unclear how much notice the city could be given if its contingency plans need to be implemented, but Lemmer said RPT wanted to be ready for the worst-case scenario.

“We just had to plan for the potential in order to minimize the negative impact our customers would see,” he said.

If the 72 unionized Rochester drivers opt to step away from the city bus routes, Transdev plans to provide a limited number of non-union, licensed and qualified transit drivers to operate a reduced number of buses on a daily basis.

Lemmer said the routes selected to be maintained were based on a goal of covering the largest area of the city as possible, so weekend routes were targeted.

“The weekend routes are a little longer, but they try to cover a little bit more distance than our weekday routes,” he said of routes 21, 22, 23, 25 and 26, which stretch into all four quadrants of the city.

The plan also calls for maintaining route 408 to cover Country Club Manor and other areas of western Rochester, as well as 560x, which provides peak-hour service to IBM and Graham Park park-and-ride lots.

While the frequency of the buses would be reduced, Lemmer said the ability to maintain the use of the city’s larger electric buses will depend on the qualifications of the available drivers.

With the contingency plan in place, he said RPT is hoping it doesn’t need to be implemented, especially after working to regain ridership following the pandemic.

“We would be disappointed if a labor action were to erode any of those gains,” he said, pointing to the 3,200 to 3,300 passenger trips taken a day.

