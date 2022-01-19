Rochester Public Transit offering buses as 'Warm Place to Be' on Wednesday

ROCHESTER — City buses are again being offered as an option for escaping the cold while the area is under a wind chill advisory through noon today.

Rochester Public Transit has activated its fare-free program, “Warm Place to Be,” for the entire day.

Anyone caught outside in a dangerous situation can simply notify a city bus driver that they need to escape the cold and warm up, and no fare will be charged to board the bus.

Most city routes start and end in downtown Rochester, running in 30-minute intervals in the peak times and 60-minute intervals during midday and evening service. Anyone taking advantage of this emergency program is being advised to take care not to find themselves stranded a long way from home.

Local Emergency Management officials note there is significant risk in cold temperatures. A person's body begins to lose heat faster than it can be produced which can lead to serious health problems.

When the weather is extremely cold, people should try to stay indoors. Anyone who must go outside, is advised to dress properly and know who is at high risk for hypothermia or frostbite.