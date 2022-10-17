Rochester Public Transit offers week of opportunities to try city buses

ROCHESTER — Rochester Public Transit is holding Try Transit Week through Oct. 21, offering a week of activities and promotions to encourage people to try transit for the first time.

The week is also an invitation for former users to return to public transit and recognizes loyal customers for their support.

During the week, RPT is celebrating and rewarding customers who take a trip on public transit.

With each transit trip, customers can earn an entry in a drawing for prizes including a $480 one-year bus pass, tickets to a Kat Perkins concert at Mayo Civic Center, gift certificates for local dining and RPT swag. To be entered, riders can log the trip using the free Arrive Rochester app or take a selfie on the bus and post to social media with the hashtag #RPT_Ride.

Riders can also complete a passport by trying four different type of trips during the week, and then redeem the completed passport for a 5-liter RPT-branded dry bag.

Thursday is a fare holiday with all routes free throughout the day.

Passengers can also expect city officials to be riding the buses and stationed at stops to reward riders with some goodies, according to RPT.

Complete details for the week's activities are available at www.rptride.com.