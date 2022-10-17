We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
News | Local
Rochester Public Transit offers week of opportunities to try city buses

Try Transit Week runs through Oct. 21 and offers incentives for accessing public transit for the first time and as a current user.

Rochester Public Transit logo
By Staff reports
October 17, 2022 09:01 AM
ROCHESTER — Rochester Public Transit is holding Try Transit Week through Oct. 21, offering a week of activities and promotions to encourage people to try transit for the first time.

The week is also an invitation for former users to return to public transit and recognizes loyal customers for their support.

During the week, RPT is celebrating and rewarding customers who take a trip on public transit.

With each transit trip, customers can earn an entry in a drawing for prizes including a $480 one-year bus pass, tickets to a Kat Perkins concert at Mayo Civic Center, gift certificates for local dining and RPT swag. To be entered, riders can log the trip using the free Arrive Rochester app or take a selfie on the bus and post to social media with the hashtag #RPT_Ride.

Riders can also complete a passport by trying four different type of trips during the week, and then redeem the completed passport for a 5-liter RPT-branded dry bag.

Thursday is a fare holiday with all routes free throughout the day.

Passengers can also expect city officials to be riding the buses and stationed at stops to reward riders with some goodies, according to RPT.

Complete details for the week's activities are available at www.rptride.com.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERGOVERNMENT AND POLITICSTRANSPORTATION
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
