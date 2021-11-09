Rochester ramp lawsuit delayed to 2023

A potential jury trial regarding Rochester’s lawsuit related to the city’s newest public parking ramp is expected to be delayed another eight months.

Recent court documents set the week of April 6, 2023, as the trial-ready date in the lawsuit filed earlier this year in the Third Judicial Court.

It’s a delay from the original date in August 2022.

The city’s lawsuit alleges Minneapolis-based Collaborative Design Group breached its contract with the city by failing to meet expectations in designing the parking structure, which was intended to eventually include housing on added levels.

Collaborative Design Group denies the allegations, according to a response filed in April, and in September it filed a complaint alleging Kraus-Anderson Construction Company and MEP Associates, LLC, should be held responsible for failing to meet city expectations.

Kraus-Anderson served as project manager for the $31.4 million project, and MEP Associates was contracted by Collaborative Design Group.

The added parties, along with city plans for construction on the parking ramp next summer, were cited among the reasons for delaying a planned jury trial in the case.

The public parking ramp had its start in 2017, when the Rochester City Council approved spending an additional $512,000 to make sure the parking structure could support housing at some point.

Court documents filed by Minneapolis-based Kennedy & Graven Chartered on behalf of the city allege Collaborative Design Group didn’t notify the city of limits to the design until after a potential developer noted in May 2019 that added supports would be needed to build additional floors.

Collaborative Design Group’s response states the city did not request or pay the firm to prepare construction documents to achieve an expansion for a potential multi-story housing addition.

It did note the ramp was designed for a possible expansion, but the two sides appear to disagree on whether that met the intent of the contract.

The new court plan includes a Oct. 25 deadline for possible mediation in the case.