News | Local
News reporting
Rochester rapid-transit plans are moving forward

Federal funding decision expected in May as city continues planning with proposed 2026 launch.

An artist's depiction shows the potential for a bus rapid-transit system near the corner of Second Street and Sixth Avenue Southwest in Rochester.
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
February 06, 2023 06:23 PM
ROCHESTER — Planning for Rochester’s proposed bus rapid transit system through downtown is 60% complete as the city maneuvers through final federal requirements.

“From what they tell us, it’s going well,” Rochester Transit and Parking Systems Manager Ia Xiong said Monday.

Dubbed “Link Rapid Transit,” the specialized public bus service will run a 2.8-mile route connecting a current Mayo Clinic parking lot on Second Street Southwest near Cascade Lake to a site near the intersection of Third Avenue Southeast and Sixth Street.

Xiong said final design is slated to be completed in December, but work must wait for an environmental review, which is required as part of the city’s request for federal funding to cover more than half the cost of creating the new system.

Rochester Strategic Initiatives Director Josh Johnsen said federal funding and other requirements also put needed land acquisitions on hold for the city. He said work on obtaining needed rights-of-way will likely start in November and take nearly a year to complete.

In the meantime, a variety of work is slated to continue as the city waits for final approval of an anticipated $84 million in federal funds to create the system, which has an estimated price tag of nearly $143.4 million.

The remaining funding is expected to come from dedicated Destination Medical Center funds.

Xiong said the city should know whether the federal funding is approved by May, with a year delay for the grant agreement to be finalized.

The May deadline coincides with when the city will need to order a dozen 60-foot electric buses to operate the system, which will run 18 hours a day seven days a week, providing fee-free rides for all users.

Xiong said the buses, which will differ slightly from the city's two existing electric buses, will require 18 to 24 months for delivery, with a six month period needed for testing and putting them into operation.

In addition to purchasing the buses, the city will need to hire a variety of new staff to operate the dedicated system, which will provide fare-free rides under a 20-year contract with Mayo Clinic .

Funding for operations will come from Mayo Clinic, as well as annual state and federal transit funding.

“All that should be covering any additional staff,” Xiong said.

While the agreement with Mayo Clinic provides rides without a fare, it remains to be seen whether parking at each end of the route will be free.

Updated LINK BRT route.jpg
A proposed bus rapid transit route would largely serve Second Street, with a few blocks of Third Avenue Southeast added.
Contributed by City of Rochester

Mayo Clinic is planning employee parking options on each end of the route, and the city has a public parking lot at the west end, as well as potential access to parking spaces on the east end.

Council member Molly Dennis said she’d prefer to find a way to ensure parking is free for people using the new system to reach downtown.

“If it’s fare free and you have to charge for parking … that’s not supportive of the population of our city,” she said.

City Administrator Alison Zelms said the city’s public parking would likely operate under current city policy, which requires the overall parking system to operate without reliance on local tax dollars.

“All of our public parking has free times and paid times, so that is, I assume, what will be for the public parking lot on the west side,” she said, adding that the council has the authority to seek other funding options once the system is operational.

Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017.
