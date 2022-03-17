Rochester recognized for cultural diversity program

ROCHESTER — The city of Rochester has received the National League of Cities’ 2022 Cultural Diversity Award.

“It is such an honor to see our city teammates, co-designers, community partners and supportive community members recognized for their work in the diversity, equity and inclusions space,” Rochester Mayor Kim Norton said in a statement announcing the award. “There is plenty more work to be done, and this recognition serves as motivation to keep going.”

Submissions for the annual award were grouped by city size and were evaluated for creativity, impact on the community and scope of the program. The City of Rochester was awarded top prize in the 50,001 to 200,000 population category for its program, “Equity In the Built Environment; Establishing Career Pathways for BIPOC Women.”

The City of Rochester was one of only four communities throughout the United States selected for the 2022 awards during the NLC’s 2022 Congressional City Conference in Washington, D.C.

“Despite the challenges that communities continue to face today, local leaders remain deeply committed to diversity, innovation, access and inclusivity to the benefit of all their residents,” said NLC President Vince Williams, who is the mayor of Union City, Georgia. “The National League of Cities is proud to recognize the winners of this year’s 2022 Cultural Diversity Awards and celebrate these programs aimed at fulfilling the promise of America’s cities, towns and villages.”