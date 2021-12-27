SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Rochester, regional counties joining potential multi-state settlement of opioid lawsuits

Each participating local jurisdiction would see a share of the settlement, based on population, opioid impact and other factors

opioid.jpg
Southeast Minnesota counties, along with the city of Rochester, are joining a potential settlement that would address the increased use of opioids in the state and nation.
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
December 27, 2021 07:17 AM
As much as $12.5 million could help boost Southeast Minnesota responses to the opioid epidemic under a planned settlement of lawsuits against a drug manufacturer and distributors.

The actual amount that would be received by local counties, as well as the city of Rochester, remains to be seen.

“Simply put, the more cities and counties that sign on by Jan. 2, 2022, the more money we will have for treatment, prevention and a whole host of programs and strategies to abate this crisis,” Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison wrote in a letter to cities and counties earlier this month.

First Assistant Olmsted County Attorney Brent Walz said the defendants in the case, which include manufacturer Johnson & Johnson and three distributors, will eventually decide whether the agreement goes through, based on the number of states, counties and cities that opt to settle.

“They will decide if there are enough,” he said. “If there are, the settlement goes through, and if there aren’t, then the settlement is off.”

The Minnesota attorney general’s office plans to split funds received by the state, with 25% going to statewide efforts and the rest being divided based on population and opioid impacts among participating cities and counties.

If the state’s share of an anticipated $26 billion multistate settlement agreement comes in at the projected high of $296 million, the cities and counties would split $222 million.

For Olmsted County, that would be $4.27 million, distributed over up to 18 years, making it the 10th highest award in the state.

Using the same percentages provided by the attorney general’s office, Rochester would see up to $1.6 million, but City Attorney Michael Spindler-Krage said the city isn’t expecting that much.

“Our outside counsel had calculated somewhere around $1.21 million, less fees,” he said. “That is a really squishy number though, and depends on how many jurisdictions end up opting in.”

Based on the attorney general’s planned split, Rochester’s settlement will be the fourth largest among cities in the state, with Minneapolis, St. Paul and Duluth expected to receive larger payments.

Eligible cities and counties have until Jan. 2 to approve the settlement as presented by the state.

So far, Rochester and seven of eight Southeast Minnesota counties have authorized participation. Winona County commissioners are slated to vote on the issue Tuesday.

The amounts that could be seen by each county are:

  • Dodge, $491,499
  • Fillmore, $517,169
  • Goodhue, $1.24 million
  • Houston, $687,982
  • Mower, $1.28 million
  • Olmsted, $4.27 million
  • Wabasha, $688,874
  • Winona, $1.72 million

The funds can be used in a variety of responses to the increase in opioid-related deaths, addiction and crime. Options include funding treatment and prevention programs, as well as other strategies to reduce use.

Walz and Spindler-Krage said it’s too early to say how Olmsted County and Rochester would use funds from the potential settlement.

“There is still so much unpredictability that those discussions have not started yet,” Spindler-Krage said.

