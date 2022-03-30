SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Rochester rent prices: How this story was produced

Molly Castle Work
By Molly Castle Work
March 30, 2022 06:00 AM
The Story: Why Rochester's rent prices are 'astronomical'

This began as an analysis of the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis’ Regional Price Parities data released in December 2021. I’d worked with the data before and was curious to see if there were any stories to discover in the Minnesota data. I’d heard anecdotally since moving to Rochester that housing price levels had been shooting upwards and my analysis confirmed that.

Rochester housing price levels are the second highest in Minnesota compared to other metropolitan statistical areas in the state. The Twin Cities metro area is the highest and only metro in Minnesota with housing price levels above the national average. Rochester housing price levels were 17% below the national average in 2018. Just two years later, in 2020, housing price levels were only 7% below the national average. 2020 is the latest available data.

With this finding in place, I conducted interviews to find out why this was happening and the impact. Through my interviews I was also referred to a county-wide report that documented Rochester’s lack of affordable housing.

Over the course of four days, 95 people responded to a query from the Post Bulletin on social media about rising rental costs in Rochester. Many had been impacted as tenants, others as landlords. I interviewed two tenants and a landlord who responded to our social media query.

I also interviewed another landlord/property manager and the City of Rochester Housing and Neighborhood Services manager.

The resulting explanatory story, linked above, ran nearly 1,300 words. My reporting revealed that the rising prices are likely due to a supply issue and rental prices will improve if more units can be preserved and built. However, this is easier said than done. There is a nationwide housing shortage, and some say Rochester’s housing regulations can make construction a cost-prohibitive venture.

To supplement the narrative, I designed three infographics to visualize my data findings.

Datasets reviewed:

  • U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis’ Regional Price Parities data - This data measures the differences in price levels across metropolitan statistical areas for a given year and is expressed as a percentage of the overall national price level. The national average is expressed as 100.
  • Olmsted County’s Comprehensive Housing Needs Analysis - a report conducted by the Coalition for Rochester Area Housing, which identified five housing gaps – one of which is housing for people earning at or below 50% of the area median income, approximately $50,000.

Sources interviewed:

  • Brooklyn Haasch, Rochester renter
  • Ellie Smith, Rochester renter
  • Nick Stageberg, Rochester property manager/landlord
  • Jim Kluth, Rochester landlord
  • Taryn Edens, City of Rochester Housing and Neighborhood Services manager
