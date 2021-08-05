Rochester requires masks in city buildings

Rochester city buildings are joining a growing list of places where people will be required to wear masks.

Starting Friday, everyone will be required to wear a facial covering in city-operated facilities, regardless of their vaccination status.

The decision follows a Thursday meeting of the city's emergency operations center team and an Olmsted County requirement for its buildings, which started Wednesday.

The city discussion has been ongoing since Olmsted County was classified during the weekend as a county with substantial community transmission of COVID-19.

Once counties reach that threshold, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Minnesota Department of Health, and Olmsted County Public Health recommend that face coverings be worn in indoor, public settings by all individuals – vaccinated or not.

Olmsted County’s latest known positivity rate is 5.44 percent, which has been trending upward throughout the week, along with the case rate, which reached 84.65 per 100,000 people as of Wednesday.

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton said discussions involving mask requirements are difficult, but important.

“I know they are not going to like it if they go back to masks," Norton said of the public, "but I don’t want our businesses to have to shut down. I don’t want to see COVID increase."

Confirmed cases of the virus have been increasing throughout Southeast Minnesota.

The entire eight-county region falls under the federal guidance for wearing masks in public, indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status.

Four counties -- Dodge, Fillmore, Houston and Winona -- are listed as having high levels of COVID-19 community transmission, according to the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

The rest are considered at substantial level, with more than 50 cases per 100,000 residents.

In a seven-day period that ended, 328 new cases have been reported throughout the region, with 134 in Olmsted County.

In addition, counties are reporting higher positivity rates in testing for the virus.

As of Wednesday, the highest rate in the region was reported in Dodge County, where 12.35 percent of the tests administered in a seven-day period were confirmed as positive. The testing increase comes at the county’s seven-day case rate dropped slightly on Wednesday, from nearly 172 per 100,000 people to 162.

Mower County is reporting the lowest rate of positive tests, with a 4.73 percent rate as of Wednesday.