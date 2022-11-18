SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, November 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester resident receives award from National Patient Advocate Foundation

Toni Kay Mangskau was recognized for her patient advocacy work.

toni mangskau
Toni Kay Mangskau received the Donna Guinn Volunteer Award from the National Patient Advocate Foundation.
Contributed photo
By Staff reports
November 18, 2022 12:36 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Rochester resident Toni Kay Mangskau has received the Donna Guinn Volunteer Award from the National Patient Advocate Foundation.

As part of the foundation’s volunteer advisory group, Mangskau counsels on campaigns and initiatives ahead of publication and dissemination. She serves as a patient partner for Patient Insight Congress, supporting research initiatives.

Also Read
Forager Brewery
Business
Our brewery picks to mark Minnesota 'Pint Day'
The Minnesota Brewers Guild has rolled out commemorative glassware to encourage people to visit their local breweries.
November 18, 2022 12:47 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Gavel court crime stock
Local
Rochester man sentenced to over 9 years in federal drug case
Pablo Margarito Luna, 49, of Rochester, was sentenced to 112 months in federal prison as part of a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in the Rochester area.
November 18, 2022 12:29 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Heard Around Rochester Podcast logo
Business
Heard Around Rochester: Oronoco business temporarily shuttering; commercial real estate changing hands
New episodes are published weekly on Fridays.
November 18, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger

She also regularly hosts listening sessions, workshops and table events throughout the year. Most recently, she organized a free community event, called “Caring Conversations: Exploring Resources and Caregiving in our Community,” bringing together different community partners to raise awareness of available resources and opportunities to co-develop solutions to address caregiving challenges.

The longtime volunteer began her advocacy work 2003, when her son was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease. While homeschooling him for three years, her daughter struggled with chemical dependency and mental health issues.

“I wouldn’t have wished the struggles I’ve experienced for any other person. Let’s learn from people’s experiences and create positive changes for future caregivers,” Mangskau said in a statement announcing the award. “Years back, I thought I was drowning in my struggle as a caregiver. I didn’t know if there was any bridge to carry me across the flood waters. I know now there are people who will lend their support and provide safe passage for future caregivers. I am so grateful.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Foundation Executive Vice President Rebecca Kirch said Mangskau's ability to reach people with limited resources, such as those who are unsheltered or in recovery, is important to the organization's work

“She understands how unjust structures can hurt people who need help," Kirch said. "Her efforts help to restore hope within her community and promote the well-being of patients and caregivers far beyond it.”

Related Topics: ROCHESTERNONPROFITS
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Blooming Prairie map.png
Local
Man injured after hitting ice, sliding into ditch south of Blooming Prairie
The 81-year-old man was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System-Austin with non-life threatening injuries.
November 18, 2022 12:52 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
wendi irlbeck.jpg
Sports
Stewartville grad Irlbeck helping athletes across the country with nutrition
Wendi Irlbeck helps athletes, coaches and families with nutrition. She also relates to and encourages clients by sharing personal stories and her faith.
November 18, 2022 11:50 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Lyle map.png
Local
Two teenagers injured during assault Wednesday in Lyle
The two 16-year-olds were transported to the hospital with stab wounds, according to Mower County Sheriff Steven Sandvik.
November 18, 2022 11:37 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: November 13-19, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
November 18, 2022 11:36 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports