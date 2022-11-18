Rochester resident receives award from National Patient Advocate Foundation

ROCHESTER — Rochester resident Toni Kay Mangskau has received the Donna Guinn Volunteer Award from the National Patient Advocate Foundation.

As part of the foundation’s volunteer advisory group, Mangskau counsels on campaigns and initiatives ahead of publication and dissemination. She serves as a patient partner for Patient Insight Congress, supporting research initiatives.

She also regularly hosts listening sessions, workshops and table events throughout the year. Most recently, she organized a free community event, called “Caring Conversations: Exploring Resources and Caregiving in our Community,” bringing together different community partners to raise awareness of available resources and opportunities to co-develop solutions to address caregiving challenges.

The longtime volunteer began her advocacy work 2003, when her son was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease. While homeschooling him for three years, her daughter struggled with chemical dependency and mental health issues.

“I wouldn’t have wished the struggles I’ve experienced for any other person. Let’s learn from people’s experiences and create positive changes for future caregivers,” Mangskau said in a statement announcing the award. “Years back, I thought I was drowning in my struggle as a caregiver. I didn’t know if there was any bridge to carry me across the flood waters. I know now there are people who will lend their support and provide safe passage for future caregivers. I am so grateful.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Foundation Executive Vice President Rebecca Kirch said Mangskau's ability to reach people with limited resources, such as those who are unsheltered or in recovery, is important to the organization's work

“She understands how unjust structures can hurt people who need help," Kirch said. "Her efforts help to restore hope within her community and promote the well-being of patients and caregivers far beyond it.”

