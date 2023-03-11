6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Rochester resident Richard Staub joins centenarian club: 'You got to have some good genes'

Richard Staub celebrated his 100th birthday Saturday, March 11. He revisited his life, including his immigration to the U.S. from Germany.

Richard Staub
Richard Staub sits with a coffee and slice of black forest cake at his 100th birthday party Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Shorewood Senior Campus in Rochester.
Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
March 11, 2023 04:43 PM

ROCHESTER — The cake served at Richard Staub’s 100th birthday party was a black forest cake, a nod to his German hometown, which is nestled in the Black Forest of southwest Germany.

If you asked him why the dining room at Shorewood Senior Campus was packed with friends and family, it was for the cake.

“They want to come down and get that piece of cake,” he said.

There are other reasons, though. It’s not every day that someone celebrates their 100th birthday – Staub’s was on Thursday, March 9 – or that they’ve lived a life as interesting as Staub’s.

He was born in Baden-Baden, Germany, a town in the northwest part of the Black Forest. After his birth, his father came to the U.S. with $200, which was loaned to him.

Staub was four years old when he and his mom moved to Chicago to be with his dad. He later went to a trade school in Chicago, then drove to West Concord, Minn., with friends.

“I bought the farm in 1943, just before I went into the service,” Staub said. “When I bought the farm, I figured that I wasn't going to farm. I just wanted to live on the farm because I didn't want to live in the city, but I wasn't going to drive to Owatonna. I was going to work for Owatonna Tool Company.”

Instead, he went to war.

Staub was an infantryman in the 12th Armored Division, nicknamed the “Hellcats” for the 12th’s toughness and readiness for combat. The division was later recognized by the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum as a liberating unit.

“My dad fought against America in World War I,” he said. “I went back to Germany during World War II and fought against Germany. And I fought 15 miles from where I was born.”

Richard Staub
The house where Richard Staub was born in Baden-Baden, Germany, was featured at his 100th birthday party Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Shorewood Senior Campus in Rochester.
Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin

Staub brought a German girl home with him after the war. They decided to farm on the land he bought, and that’s how Staub Farms began.

They didn’t know anything about farming, so they taught themselves.

“I just learned from my mistakes,” Staub said. “And we made a lot of them. If you don’t learn from it, you’re in trouble.”

Many of Staub’s proudest achievements happened on the farm. He built a drying system that has lasted over 40 years with materials, including H-beams, from a Rochester school that was being torn down.

The farm is still running today. It was passed down to one of Staub’s two sons, and it’s now operated by a grandson. When Staub started, he had dairy cattle and oat hay, but, after he retired, the farm turned to farming corn and soybeans.

He still visits the farm whenever he has a chance.

Staub joined the centenarian club this week, and his advice is simple: “You got to have some good genes, you don’t wanna smoke, and you wanna keep moving.”

Richard Staub
Richard Staub's black forest birthday cake at his 100th birthday party Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Shorewood Senior Campus in Rochester.
Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
