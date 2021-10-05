Rochester residents can weigh in on proposed Sixth Street bridge concepts

A variety of options are being considered for a proposed Sixth Street bridge to cross the Zumbro River at South Broadway Avenue.

Rochester city staff is preparing a concept that includes the type, size, available transportation modes and location of the bridge, which was proposed as part of a small area plan for the section of the city that includes the former Kmart and AMPI sites.

The bridge concept being prepared is expected to show the roadway cross-section, aesthetics and other information necessary for guiding the design of the bridge. The preferred design will help guide the city in the process of securing funding to build the bridge.

Participants in a pair of virtual open-house events Thursday also will help form a vision for a recreational access point to the Zumbro River that would be made possible by a bridge being constructed in this area.

Each online open-house session will begin with a general project presentation and be followed by a question-and-answer session.

The sessions are:

Noon with the online link at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84266507583

6 p.m. with the online link at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86169842824

One of the sessions will be recorded and posted on the project website . Feedback on the project will be collected through Oct. 31 via an online survey available on the project website.