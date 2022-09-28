We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester residents encouraged to answer their phones for a golf survey

The survey seeks to gather community input for the future of the city's four public golf courses.

040121.N.RPB.SPRING.GOLF.04728.jpg
Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
September 28, 2022 06:00 AM
ROCHESTER — Rochester residents are being encouraged to answer their phones for the next two weeks, even if they don’t recognize the number calling.

The City of Rochester is working with Minnesota-based provider Morris-Leatherman to conduct a telephone survey of up to 500 randomly selected community members, which includes an oversampling to gain a representative population of the golfing community.

The survey is anticipated to begin today, Wednesday, Sept. 28, and continue into early October.

The survey results are expected to be added to other community input as the Rochester Park Board and the city’s park staff prepare a recommendation for the future of the city’s four municipal golf courses.

The Rochester City Council has asked for a recommendation based on three possible outcomes:

  • Maintaining existing courses and developing a strategy to fund up to a recommended $722,500 per year to support improvements and annual operating expenses.
  • Optimizing the municipal golf program by repositioning a course, evaluating opportunities and challenges associated with repositioning each, and identifying potential high-level future uses for course, while assessing the long-term financial impact associated with maintaining or repositioning each course​.
  • Maintaining the existing complement of courses with the current level of funding and identifying service and user experience reductions needed overtime. 

“We appreciate all of the community members who have engaged on this topic to date,” Parks and Recreation Director Paul Widman said in a statement announcing the start of the telephone survey. “The feedback received is important as we seek to fulfill what has been asked of us by way of the City Council resolution. Community engagement is a vital part of the decision-making process.”
In addition to the phone survey, the city is planning an opt-in opportunity for the entire community.

The survey results are expected to be presented to the park board on Nov. 1 and the City Council on Nov. 21.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
