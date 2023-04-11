99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Rochester residents encouraged to sign-up for the 2023 Spring Fit City Challenge

Six-week event is designed to encourage more active lifestyles as temperatures warm.

081420.N.RPB.MOVEWITHTHEMAYOR.421.jpg
Rochester Mayor Kim Norton stops to take a photo of the river, hoping to inspire people to get out and see the sights, as she walks with community members on August 14, 2020, along the Zumbro River outside of 125 live in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
Today at 12:55 PM

ROCHESTER — Rochester residents are being encouraged to get up and move this spring.

The Spring Fit City Challenge being championed by Mayor Kim Norton in collaboration with many community partners has the mayor joining other mayors throughout the county in encouraging an active, healthy lifestyle.

Between April 15 and May 31, Rochester community members are encouraged to participate by setting a personal six-week goal — at least 10 minutes of movement per day — and tracking the number of minutes of movement.

“As we kick-off this Spring Fit City Challenge, I hope this program encourages people to get out and explore the City while improving their heart health,” Norton said in a statement announcing the effort. “Since this program launched in 2020, it has been wonderful to see the growth in the number of residents participating in this initiative. The spring is a great time to get outside and enjoy our parks and over 100 miles of trails.”

By documenting the information on a tracking sheet, residents will have a chance to submit their results for a chance to win prizes.

Tracking sheets are available through the mayor’s office or online at tinyurl.com/yp39pn45 .

Activities logged can include gardening, taking a walk around the block, running a marathon or other efforts to be more active. Community members will also have the opportunity to participate in upcoming community events and activities such as those listed on the website.

The mayor will kick off the Spring Fit City Challenge at the “Bike Lanes, Bike Boxes, and Cycle-Tracks” community education class at 2 p.m. April 15 at Northrop Community Education Center, 201 Eighth St. NW. Registration for the class is available online at tinyurl.com/bdcdd77e .

By Staff reports
