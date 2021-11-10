Rochester residents hurt in single-vehicle crash early Wednesday on U.S. 14

DODGE CENTER -- Two women suffered non-life threatening injuries early Wednesday morning when their vehicle hit a median wall on U.S. Highway 14.

Members of the Minnesota State Patrol were called to respond about 4:15 a.m. to westbound U.S. Highway 14 near 635th Street for a single vehicle crash.

A 2010 Toyota Highlander was westbound on the highway when it hit a median wall, according to the report.

The driver, 44-year-old Amino Osman, and her passenger, 70-year-old Halimo Mohamed Nuur, both of Rochester, were taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for non-life threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol crash report.

Both women were wearing seat belts.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office, the Dodge Center Fire Department and Kasson Police Department assisted the State Patrol.