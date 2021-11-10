SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Rochester residents hurt in single-vehicle crash early Wednesday on U.S. 14

A 44-year-old woman and a 70-year-old woman suffered non-life threatening injuries Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.

Dodge Center - Dodge County map.png
Created with Datawrapper
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
November 10, 2021 07:35 AM
Share

DODGE CENTER -- Two women suffered non-life threatening injuries early Wednesday morning when their vehicle hit a median wall on U.S. Highway 14.

Members of the Minnesota State Patrol were called to respond about 4:15 a.m. to westbound U.S. Highway 14 near 635th Street for a single vehicle crash.

A 2010 Toyota Highlander was westbound on the highway when it hit a median wall, according to the report.

The driver, 44-year-old Amino Osman, and her passenger, 70-year-old Halimo Mohamed Nuur, both of Rochester, were taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for non-life threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol crash report.

Both women were wearing seat belts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office, the Dodge Center Fire Department and Kasson Police Department assisted the State Patrol.

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSMINNESOTA STATE PATROLPUBLIC SAFETYDODGE COUNTYKASSON-MANTORVILLEROCHESTER
What to read next
Rochester Public Transit
Local
Rochester buses again plan to provide warmth Thursday
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
January 05, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts