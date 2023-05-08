Rochester restaurant worker scammed out of $2,449

ROCHESTER — A Rochester restaurant worker was scammed out of $2,449 dollars after someone claiming to be a delivery company called his work, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen:

A man claiming to be a delivery company called the restaurant and the man offered to translate. During the conversation, the caller explained his company was trying to deliver a package for one of the restaurant's managers that was a gift from another manager.

The caller asked the worker for his phone number because it was too loud in the restaurant.

A phone number from Mexico called the worker's cell phone and asked him to download a money transfer application. The worker was told that fees needed to be paid otherwise he would be fined. The caller also asked the worker for a copy of their ID and asked the man to convert the fees into Bitcoin.

The man then noticed that $2,449 had been transferred from his account through the money transfer application.

The managers at the restaurant were unaware of any gifts being purchased.