Rochester risk dial returns to 'high'

Rochester’s COVID-19 risk dial bounced back to high after a week at “moderate.”

Ken Jones, the city’s director of emergency management, says the dial has been teetering between the two settings.

“This one really caused me some concern,” he said of the increase. “We had been watching numbers and were feeling kind of relaxed.”

Some county data reflects what was seen in September, when the dial was previously in the moderate stage, but Jones said other trends in the last week pointed to a potential uptick in cases.

Olmsted County saw the number of newly confirmed cases rise to 105 during the weekdays last week, compared to 74 a week earlier.

Additionally, he said ongoing efforts to track COVID-19 through the city’s wastewater saw numbers decline on March 5, only to jump on March 12.

Rochester Public Works Director Wendy Turri said the testing, which started last year, can indicate likely future increases or decreases in COVID-19 cases, based on tracking the ribonucleic acid, commonly known as RNA, found in the coronavirus that ends up in wastewater.

Jones said the increase, combined with reports of increased cases and risk in surrounding counties, led Rochester to increase its risk dial.

“Counties all around us that had been moderate were going up to high, as well as Olmsted County,” he said of a Brown University report. “Plus we had Mower County, Freeborn County, Fillmore County and Steele County -- all those counties had gone up to severe risk.”

Other federal reports show similar concerns, which were compared to the latest local data

The seven-day average for new cases in Olmsted County was 16.9 on March 9, the last day of available data. It’s up from 15.3 on March 3. A moderate reading for the single indicator would require the number to drop to five cases.

Looking at the daily incidence of infection, the county reports 11.8 per 100,000 residents, and a moderate number would be below 6. The latest number is up from 7.2 a week earlier.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate of local testing dropped slightly from 4.7 percent to 4.1 percent, and the seven-day average for hospitalizations decreased from 8 to 6.4. Both measures are in the defined moderate range , but Jones said those numbers typically lag behind an uptick in cases.

"Those follow a rise in cases by about two weeks, so it takes those indications longer to change," he said.

Last week’s risk dial change to moderate cleared the way for the opening of the Library Express at Rochester Public Library, which allowed 30-minute visits to borrow and checkout materials.

As the library reopened for short visits, Library Director Audrey Betcher said precautions were being taken to ensure the activity doesn’t contribute to the potential to spread the virus. Clear barriers, handwashing stations and practices to count and separate patrons were implemented.

“It’s all about safety,” she said.

Karen Lemke, the library's head of marketing and community engagement, said weekend discussions about the risk dial change included whether Library Express would remain open.

She said the library saw a manageable number of visitors through Sunday, so the plan is to maintain the Thursday through Sunday schedule with the doors open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The walkup window service will also remain available for people who want to check out items without entering the building.

While other city departments are watching the dial, Jones said it's not dictating policy changes outside the library.

“We’ve never made a connection with what we are going to do in the workplace,” he said, pointing out that departments and individual employees have varying rates of risk, as well as ability to work from home.

He said he supports the library's decision to safely maintain the expanded service, but also encourages residents to take precautions to prevent the potential spread of the virus.