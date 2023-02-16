Rochester rollover crash injures 2 on Wednesday evening

ROCHESTER — A rollover crash injured two people on U.S. Highway 52 in Rochester on Wednesday evening, Feb. 15, 2023.

A 2005 Toyota Camry and 2006 Ford Focus were traveling north on Highway 52 when the vehicles collided, rolled and then stopped in the ditch near 16th Street SW, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The 18-year-old driver of the Camry and her passenger, both of Austin, had non-life threatening injuries. They were transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys, according to the report.

The driver of the Focus, Korrena Theresa Wyro, 20, of Dodge Center, was uninjured.

The Rochester Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance also responded to the crash.