Rochester Ronald McDonald House to receive donations from annual Shamrock Shake fundraiser

ROCHESTER — The Ronald McDonald House of Rochester will be one of four Ronald McDonald Houses in Minnesota to receive donations from McDonald's annual Shamrock Shake Fundraiser.

The participating 225 McDonald's-owned or operated restaurants in Minnesota, western Wisconsin and Ironwood, Michigan, will donate 25 cents of each Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry purchased from Monday, March 7, to March 17, 2022, to the four houses, the company announced in a news release Monday.

"Help us help families by purchasing at least one Shamrock Shake or Oreo Shamrock McFlurry over the next 10 days," Minnesota McDonald's Co-Op President Melissa Kennedy said. "We're extremely proud to support Ronald McDonald House Charities, where families stay together when a child is ill. We also appreciate our customers' support for this wonderful cause."

This is the ninth consecutive year local McDonald's owners or operators have held a Shamrock Shake fundraiser. The previous eight years, from 2014-2021, raised more than $690,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities, Upper Midwest (RMHC-UM) and The Ronald McDonald House of Rochester, the two entities that operate the four Houses.