Rochester Rotary Clubs award $19,100 in grants to youth organizations

The grants were raised during the December Rotary Holiday Classic basketball tournament at the Mayo Civic Center.

Rochester Rotary Clubs.png
Rotary Clubs of Rochester, Minnesota, logo.
By Post Bulletin staff report
March 31, 2022 02:35 PM
ROCHESTER — The three Rochester Rotary Clubs are awarding $19,1000 in grants to youth-related organizations in the region, according to a news release from the Rotary Clubs.

The money was raised from proceeds from the 2021 Rotary Holiday Classic basketball tournament that was held on Dec. 28-29, 2021, at Mayo Civic Center.

Here are the following youth-related non-profits in the region that were awarded grants:

  • STRIVE — $5,000
  • Jeremiah Program — $3,000
  • Children's Dental Health — $1,900
  • Boys & Girls Club — $1,000
  • The Reading Center — $500
  • Zumbro Ridge Estate — $2,500
  • Channel One — $1,200
  • Collider — $1,000
  • Project Legacy — $1,000
  • Bolder Options — $1,000
  • Crisis Nursery — $1,000
