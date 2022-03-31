Rochester Rotary Clubs award $19,100 in grants to youth organizations
The grants were raised during the December Rotary Holiday Classic basketball tournament at the Mayo Civic Center.
ROCHESTER — The three Rochester Rotary Clubs are awarding $19,1000 in grants to youth-related organizations in the region, according to a news release from the Rotary Clubs.
The money was raised from proceeds from the 2021 Rotary Holiday Classic basketball tournament that was held on Dec. 28-29, 2021, at Mayo Civic Center.
Here are the following youth-related non-profits in the region that were awarded grants:
- STRIVE — $5,000
- Jeremiah Program — $3,000
- Children's Dental Health — $1,900
- Boys & Girls Club — $1,000
- The Reading Center — $500
- Zumbro Ridge Estate — $2,500
- Channel One — $1,200
- Collider — $1,000
- Project Legacy — $1,000
- Bolder Options — $1,000
- Crisis Nursery — $1,000
Members Only
Two popular Med City businesses -- Fiddlehead Coffee Co. and Real Deals home decor -- are starting off April by opening new Rochester locations.
The students raised the money ahead of the Fools Five Road Race in Lewiston on Saturday, April 2, 2022.
Former assistant Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Peter Lin and an Olmsted County Sheriff's investigator and a detective are scheduled to testify Thursday, March 31, 2022, in the Olmsted County District Court trial of 25-year-old Ayub Abucar Hagi Iman.