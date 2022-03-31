Rochester Rotary Clubs award $19,100 in grants to youth organizations

ROCHESTER — The three Rochester Rotary Clubs are awarding $19,1000 in grants to youth-related organizations in the region, according to a news release from the Rotary Clubs.

The money was raised from proceeds from the 2021 Rotary Holiday Classic basketball tournament that was held on Dec. 28-29, 2021, at Mayo Civic Center.

Here are the following youth-related non-profits in the region that were awarded grants:

