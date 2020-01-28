Jim Price, a Mississippi native who grew up in the Jim Crow South and later became the first African American to serve on the Rochester School Board, died last Friday after a lengthy illness.
Price, 85, died of brain cancer, said Doris, his wife of 32 years.
Price was a pastor at Rochester Community Baptist Church. He served on the Rochester School Board from 1991 to 2000 and was believed to be among the first African Americans in Minnesota to serve as a school board president.
The Rochester board had several heavy hitters at the time — a future judge, a Mayo Clinic doctor — and Price was one of them.
"Jim Price was a very principled (leader)," said Carol Carryer, a former board member who served alongside him. "We always thought of Jim as our North Star. He kept us looking at the principle of issues."
Price's service on the board coincided with a turbulent time educationally. The community was sundered by a teachers' strike in the early part of the decade. There were two failed bond referendums before passage of a measure that led to the building of Century High School.
The 1990s also saw the rise of a conservative challenge to the board in response to outcome-based education and other education reforms.
It was these choppy political waters that Price and other board members had to navigate. As the board's first black representative, Price brought a perspective and viewpoint that the board had always lacked.
Rochester Mayor Kim Norton served as campaign chairwoman for Price's second run for school board. The campaign brought together other black leaders in the Rochester community, including Barbara Porter as campaign co-chairwoman and George Gibbs as treasurer.
Price was an advocate of political leaders getting out of their offices and boardrooms and meeting people where they lived and went to church. He would tell people that if leaders wanted to understand the struggles and life experiences of black parents, they needed to get out and talk to them.
His advocacy gave voice to elements of the community that often didn't have any, Norton said.
"It really helped me understand and be a better leader," she said.
It was during his time on that board that Price suffered a shattering personal loss. In July 1997, Price's 7-year-old daughter, Alicia, died in a vehicle accident in Vicksburg, Miss., during a visit Price made to his native state.
Price's own life encompassed a period of rapid social change. Price grew up poor in Mississippi, in the segregated South. He would walk to school while white students rode the bus. Black students used hand-me-down textbooks and were taught in inferior facilities.
As a board member, Price recognized the value of building alliances, using humor to drive home his points. Calling her "Sister Carryer," Price told Carryer that she could be a more effective advocate on some issues vital to African Americans because he as a black man could be expected to raise those issues.
After resigning from the board, Price returned with his family to his native Mississippi.
"He loved the job," his wife, Doris, said about his time on the board. "He loved being in the community in general."
Price is survived by his wife and his children, Jerica Lynn Price and Calvin Price Jr., and a stepson, Douglas Pittman Jr.