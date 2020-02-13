Rochester's Planning and Zoning Services will join the city's Building Safety Department at the Development Services and Infrastructure Center on Tuesday.
The move puts the city's goal of a one-stop development services experience at 4001 West River Parkway NW closer to being a reality.
Building Safety was the first city department to move into the newly renovated center in January. Next week, planning and zoning services, which is part of the Community Development Department, will join it.
By late spring, Public Works and the remaining Community Development staff is expected to relocate to the new facility concluding the co-location process, which will allow the city to be more intentional and strategic in achieving the vision to become America’s most innovative development services team.
As a result of the new move, Friday is the last day any applications or permit requests will be processed at City Hall. As of Tuesday, all requests must to be submitted at the Development Services and Infrastructure Center.