TIF through the years

The percentage of Rochester’s property tax capacity that has been captured as a result of tax-increment financing has fluctuated in recent years, from a low of 1.31 percent in 2007 to the most-recent high of 4.48 percent in 2004.

Below is a look at the overall tax capacity, the dollar amount captured and the percentage of the tax capacity since 2004.

2004 $69,990,826, $3,138,517, 4.48 percent

2005 $79,210,426, $1,106,216, 1.40 percent

2006 $86,117,454, $1,134,097, 1.32 percent

2007 $91,771,403, $1,204,141, 1.31 percent

2008 $96,482,698, $1,405,611, 1.46 percent

2009 $103,866,962, $1,561,049, 1.50 percent

2010 $106,415,330, $1,754,288, 1.65 percent

2011 $106,709,645, $1,713,705, 1.61 percent

2012 $100,470,797, $2,299,148, 2.29 percent

2013 $100,881,956, $2,299,148, 2.28 percent

2014 $103,677,566, $2,050,400, 1.98 percent

2015 $108,477,905, $1,755,583, 1.62 percent

2016 $113,735,871, $1,764,449, 1.55 percent

2017 $124,901,503, $1,936,107, 1.55 percent

2018 $133,862,332, $2,042,663, 1.53 percent

2019 $144,545,465, $2,570,645, 1.78 percent

2020 $158,345,101, $4,303,173, 2.72 percent

Source: City of Rochester