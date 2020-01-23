Approximately $4 million in tax-increment financing was approved by the Rochester City Council last year.
It is contributing to the construction of 244 apartments with rents below market rate and 235 hotel rooms.
“We had a relatively active year with projects,” Assistant City Administrator Terry Spaeth said Wednesday in giving the Rochester City Council an update on the city's use of tax-increment financing, commonly known as TIF.
The city uses TIF to help developers meet gaps in funding needs. The financing mechanism typically is used to support projects seen as having some community benefit or including public amenities.
In three of the four projects approved last year, the financing helped start construction of rental housing that will be priced below market rates.
The four projects approved for TIF were:
• Harvestview Place II, a 76-unit complex being built by Rochester developer Joe Weis near the intersection of 55th Street and 55th Avenue in Northwest Rochester. All apartments are expected to be priced for households earning 60 percent of the area median income.
• Jeremiah Program project, a 40-unit housing complex being built by the program to help single mothers escape poverty through education and other supports, including child care. Rents will be based on 30 percent of participants’ income.
• Bella Grove Apartments, a 128-unit complex being built by Village Capital, west of East River Road near 37th Street Northwest. The project is expected to provide 13 apartments priced for households earning 50 percent of the area median income and 115 apartments at the 60 percent rate.
• 1102 Project, a 235-room hotel being built at the intersection of Second Street Southwest and 11th Avenue.
After approving the 1102 Project, which is being developed by EKN Development, the City Council asked to tweak its TIF policy to state the development of new hotels is not considered a priority for TIF assistance.
Four of the 29 most recent projects receiving TIF support are hotel projects. Ten older TIF agreements remain in place, but Spaeth said none are connected to a hotel.
Some council members indicated they don’t expect to see many additional hotel pitches for TIF, even though the policy doesn’t forbid a request.
“I feel putting the language in there about hotels has dissuaded it,” Council Member Nick Campion said.
Council President Randy Staver said he doesn’t want the action to stop innovation, which could include a hotel being built in connection with community-based amenities, such as a daycare facility.
“I would hate to paint ourselves into a corner,” he said, noting he agrees most hotel projects wouldn’t be a priority.
Housing is a more common use for TIF locally.
Nineteen of the 29 newest projects are designed to provide housing, with 14 including at least some units priced for households earning 60 percent of the area median income or less. Spaeth said about half of the 10 older projects are also for housing development.
The TIF support to the projects involves a portion of taxes paid by a developer being returned on an annual basis until the TIF agreement is fulfilled or time runs out. The amount is based on the increase in taxes beyond the property tax collected before the start of the project.
As a result, the amount of property tax collected from a property doesn’t drop below what was generated before the project was approved.
The actual percentage of Rochester’s increasing property tax capacity that has been collected in recent years has fluctuated, but has been below 2 percent since 2014.
This year, the percentage is expected to top the 2 percent mark, Spaeth said.
The increased percentage, to 2.72 percent, is being attributed to TIF commitments to several large redevelopment projects, including the Broadway at Center Hilton Hotel project, which was approved for $6.5 million in TIF; the Maven Apartments at 425 S. Broadway Ave., which was approved for $3.8 million in TIF; and the Berkman apartment project at the intersection of Second Street Southwest and 14th Avenue, which was approved for $10.5 million in TIF.
Spaeth noted the city’s TIF tax capacity remains below other Minnesota cities, particularly those with populations of more than 100,000.
Last year, Minneapolis saw 7.79 percent of its $662.2 million in property-tax capacity dedicated to TIF, and Duluth had 4.32 percent of its nearly $77.5 million in tax capacity providing financing support.
In 2018, St. Paul committed nearly 8.6 percent of its $284.6 million in tax capacity tied to helping projects through tax-increment financing.
“I still believe the city (of Rochester) is being pretty conservative in its use of tax-increment financing,” Spaeth said.
He added that he expects the council to see two new TIF applications in the coming months, one for a Badger Hills senior housing development and another for the Discovery Square Two project, which is the second phase of development at 202 Fourth St. SW.
The initial Discovery Square project was approved for $4.9 million in TIF in 2017.