Rochester Safe City Nights canceled due to heat

ROCHESTER — The last Safe City Nights of the summer is canceled due to the high temperatures expected on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Rochester.

The event, scheduled at Watson Field, was launched in 2019 to build positive connections between police and community members, according to a statement from the Rochester Police Department. Police Chief Jim Franklin said the department looks forward to the events in 2024.

The National Weather Service forecasts a temperature of 99 degrees on Tuesday with heat indexes up to 111 degrees. Wednesday's high temperature is forecasted at 101 degrees. The temperatures place Rochester, Winona, Wabasha, Preston and Caledonia in an excessive heat warning from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

An excessive heat watch is also in place from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 8 p.m. Thursday.

"Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities," according to a statement from the National Weather Service.

People are recommended to remain hydrated, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check in on friends and family. People should also watch for the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, including high body temperature, confusion, nausea, flushed skin and rapid breathing.

Excessive heat warnings in effect this afternoon for northeast Iowa & southeast Minnesota expand into western Wisconsin for Tuesday, and central Wisconsin on Wednesday. If your outdoor plans can't be amended, it will be important to take necessary precautions in these conditions. pic.twitter.com/s5evrehYAO — NWS La Crosse (@NWSLaCrosse) August 21, 2023

Wondering about the timing of this week's heat? Areas west of the Mississippi River will likely be hot on Monday, but the more widespread heat is expected by Tuesday and Wednesday.



Late in the week into next weekend, cooler, seasonable air will return. pic.twitter.com/3GAoqkmjYD — NWS La Crosse (@NWSLaCrosse) August 21, 2023

Unseasonable #heat & #humidity for the upcoming week, with Tue - Thu seeing the highest temps and heat indices. Outdoor activities for the afternoon and evening hours during this time period are strongly discouraged. #iawx #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/U9AdXIbSl5 — NWS La Crosse (@NWSLaCrosse) August 20, 2023