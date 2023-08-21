Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Rochester Safe City Nights canceled due to heat

Rochester is expected to hit temperatures in the 100s this week.

Rochester Police Department Community Service officer Paige Donlinger shows off the animal stickers available at the Animal Control table during Safe City Nights at George W. Gibbs Elementary School on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Rochester.
Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
Today at 11:01 AM

ROCHESTER — The last Safe City Nights of the summer is canceled due to the high temperatures expected on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Rochester.

The event, scheduled at Watson Field, was launched in 2019 to build positive connections between police and community members, according to a statement from the Rochester Police Department. Police Chief Jim Franklin said the department looks forward to the events in 2024.

Find more news important to you

The National Weather Service forecasts a temperature of 99 degrees on Tuesday with heat indexes up to 111 degrees. Wednesday's high temperature is forecasted at 101 degrees. The temperatures place Rochester, Winona, Wabasha, Preston and Caledonia in an excessive heat warning from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

An excessive heat watch is also in place from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 8 p.m. Thursday.

"Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities," according to a statement from the National Weather Service.

People are recommended to remain hydrated, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check in on friends and family. People should also watch for the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, including high body temperature, confusion, nausea, flushed skin and rapid breathing.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
