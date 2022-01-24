SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Rochester sales tax extension talks moving forward

Council plans meeting next week to start state legislative process with four projects targeted for tax extension

rochester city logo
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
January 24, 2022 05:50 PM
Share

ROCHESTER – A proposal to extend the city’s 0.5% sales tax into 2040 received initial support Monday.

At least five of seven Rochester City Council members voiced support for four proposed projects that would extend the existing tax by an estimated 16 years if approved in a citywide election.

Also Read
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
Mayo Clinic is expanding the offerings of its London clinic
Mayo Clinic is adding more cardiac services to its London clinic, which it opened as a joint venture with Oxford University in late 2019. Mayo Clinic became the sole owner of the London clinic in 2020.
January 24, 2022 04:49 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
minnesota-capitol.jpg
Minnesota
$100M Minnesota DFL plan emphasizes 'community' approach to violent crime
The DFL proposal’s emphasis on a “community-centered” response to violence that includes proposed funding for restorative justice and social service centers stands in contrast to Republican public safety proposals for this session, which include harsher sentences for certain offenses.
January 24, 2022 04:21 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Derrick Hintz
College
RCTC's search for a new football coach underway
RCTC posts position for head football coach after Derrick Hintz stepped down following the 2021 season
January 24, 2022 02:58 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck

“If it’s not on the list, there’s nothing to talk about,” council member Mark Bransford said in supporting the broadest list proposed.

The proposal earmarks $50 million for street reconstruction projects, $50 million to address housing needs, $40 million for future work related to flood control and water quality, and $65 million to create an undefined regional community or recreational complex.

City Administrator Alison Zelms said the proposals are intended to be broad as the city begins the process of seeking approval from the Minnesota Legislature, which is a new first step since the city’s 2013 sales tax extension.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It sort of changes when engagement happens,” she said, acknowledging that past sales tax discussions started at the community level.

Legislative changes require the state of potential projects before city discussions move forward to finalize the list of what’s included in each project.

Deputy City Administrator Aaron Parrish said that means future community discussions will help define street projects, housing programs and other details related to projects that would benefit from the sales tax.

The legislative changes will also allow voters to determine the fate of each project individually, which Zelms said will make outlining potential spending and community benefit crucial.

She also pointed out the current project list was developed to avoid funding potential Destination Medical Center projects, since the city already has a 0.25% sales tax in place for those expenses.

Council member Nick Campion said the lack of clarity for some of the projects gives him pause.

“It’s a significant sum of money here that we are talking about, and from my perspective, it’s a relatively superficial description of what a number of these are,” he said.

He said projects like street reconstruction are important and sales tax revenue is needed for the city to fund projects, but he didn’t specifically say whether he supports everything on the list.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shaun Palmer was the only council member to propose waiting for a 2024 vote when the current 0.5% sales tax is expected to expire.

“I think maybe some stability all the way around might be beneficial to that,” he said.

Council member Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick said she favors moving forward this year, but would like to see the city go further in an effort to remove pressure off local property taxes.

“If sales tax could fund everything we want it to do, it needs to be a lot higher,” she said. “I don’t feel a 0.5% tax, or even a 1% tax, is high enough.”

Zelms said legislative limits on the number of projects that can be supported likely puts a larger tax out of reach, but she said the council will be discussing other options to diversify revenue and take pressure off property taxes in the future.

While the majority of the council voiced support for moving forward with seeking a sales tax extension this year, they were unable to take an official vote.

The council will hold a special meeting at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, to vote on the issue and meet the deadline for consideration by the Minnesota Legislature.

If approved, a citywide vote would be held with the general election on Nov. 8.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTERROCHESTER CITY COUNCIL
What to read next
Outback Bowl Dancers.jpg
Local
Wabasha dancers show their moves at New Year's Day bowl game
Sixteen girls from Just for Kix dance studio joined dancers from across the country to entertain the crowd at the Outback Bowl.
January 24, 2022 03:43 PM
 · 
By  Brian Todd
Drone - Mayo Parking
Local
Mayo Clinic has 17,000 parking spots, and more are in its 5-year plan
At least one of 12 potential new parking facilities outlined in 2021 five-year plan update is in the works.
January 24, 2022 01:47 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Cannon Falls map.png
Local
Two people hurt in rollover crash near Cannon Falls
The 2004 GMC Envoy was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 52 when it went out of control and rolled when it entered the median.
January 24, 2022 01:35 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher
Kasson - Dodge County map.png
Local
Vehicle rollover crash on Highway 14 in Kasson injures two
The vehicle was traveling eastbound on Highway 14 Monday morning when it went out of control and rolled into the median.
January 24, 2022 01:32 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher