Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 16
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Rochester School Board Academy to be held in April

Attendees must register for the event by April 7.

Rochester Public Schools
Rochester Public Schools
By Post Bulletin staff reports
March 16, 2022 05:41 PM
Share

ROCHESTER — The Rochester School Board will host an academy for the public to learn about the role and responsibilities of being a board member.

The event will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 11, and Monday, April 18. There also will be an optional Q&A from 8 to 8:30 p.m. Participants must register for both sessions. Walk-ins will not be allowed. Attendees must register by Thursday, April 7.

There will be no child care provided. Participants must be high school age or older.

It will be held in room 137 of the Edison Building, 615 Seventh St. SW. Participants should enter door 10 by the parking lot.

The academy will cover topics such as how much time is involved in being a school board member, what school board candidates need to know, and what the job includes. Current School Board members Melissa Amundsen and Julie Workman will be present for the academy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The filing period to become a school board candidate is May 17-31, 2022.

Related Topics: ROCHESTEREDUCATIONROCHESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLS
What to read next
Randy Schubring
Local
Schubring to run for state House in newly redrawn district
The new district wraps around Rochester
March 16, 2022 05:54 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Mayo High School Plunge for Special Olympics
Local
Mayo High School hosts polar plunge to support Special Olympics Minnesota, Unified programs
Roughly 100 people took the plunge outside the front entrance of Mayo High School on a surprisingly warm day.
March 16, 2022 05:45 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher
Gavel court crime stock
Local
Minnesota Supreme Court upholds dismissal in election lawsuit
“Our role is limited to interpreting the current law; it is not our place to decide whether a law represents appropriate or preferred policy,” the Minnesota Supreme Court wrote in its ruling issued March 16, 2022.
March 16, 2022 05:38 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
062321-smaok-taphouse-8544.jpg
Local
Lawsuit over Rochester's transportation improvement district fees moves to federal court
The class-action lawsuit initially filed in Olmsted County District Court by Tap House Real Estate asks the court to require the fees to be refunded.
March 16, 2022 04:06 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen