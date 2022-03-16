Rochester School Board Academy to be held in April

ROCHESTER — The Rochester School Board will host an academy for the public to learn about the role and responsibilities of being a board member.

The event will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 11, and Monday, April 18. There also will be an optional Q&A from 8 to 8:30 p.m. Participants must register for both sessions. Walk-ins will not be allowed. Attendees must register by Thursday, April 7.

There will be no child care provided. Participants must be high school age or older.

It will be held in room 137 of the Edison Building, 615 Seventh St. SW. Participants should enter door 10 by the parking lot.

The academy will cover topics such as how much time is involved in being a school board member, what school board candidates need to know, and what the job includes. Current School Board members Melissa Amundsen and Julie Workman will be present for the academy.

The filing period to become a school board candidate is May 17-31, 2022.