Rochester School Board announces "The Bison" as mascot for Dakota Middle School

ROCHESTER — The mascot for the new Dakota Middle School will be The Bison, representing another step of the school district to recognize the local Native American community.

Officials announced the decision Tuesday during a School Board meeting. Dakota Middle School is set to open for the first time during the fall of 2022.

The naming of the school, which was done in September, 2021, was open to students and individuals from across the school district. The selection of the mascot, however, was a more restricted process.

The American Indian Parent Advisory Committee came up with two possible options: The Bison and the Stars.

According to Amelia Cordell, American Indian Liaison for RPS, they considered getting input from the district at large, as well as from the families within Dakota Middle School's attendance boundaries. However, they ultimately decided to restrict the vote to the Native American community within the school district.

"We just wanted to keep it with the Native American students just to keep the cultural significance as a huge importance," Cordell said.

The image of the mascot has not been completed yet. Cordell said they are working with an American Indian artist to draft the image. She said they hope to have an image solidified by the Fourth of July.

Julie Ruzek, coordinator of family and community engagement, said part of the selection process will be working with the staff, students and families about the "cultural significance of the bison."

"Sometimes, especially with Native American cultures, there has been significant misuse of mascots," Ruzek said. "Some real education is the next step."