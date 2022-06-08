SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Rochester School Board announces "The Bison" as mascot for Dakota Middle School

Dakota Middle School is set to open for the first time during the fall of 2022.

bison33yellowstone.jpg
State Sen. Carla Nelson speaks during a beam signing event at the construction site of Rochester Public Schools' new middle school Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Northwest Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
June 07, 2022 10:42 PM
ROCHESTER — The mascot for the new Dakota Middle School will be The Bison, representing another step of the school district to recognize the local Native American community.

Officials announced the decision Tuesday during a School Board meeting. Dakota Middle School is set to open for the first time during the fall of 2022.

The naming of the school, which was done in September, 2021, was open to students and individuals from across the school district. The selection of the mascot, however, was a more restricted process.

The American Indian Parent Advisory Committee came up with two possible options: The Bison and the Stars.

According to Amelia Cordell, American Indian Liaison for RPS, they considered getting input from the district at large, as well as from the families within Dakota Middle School's attendance boundaries. However, they ultimately decided to restrict the vote to the Native American community within the school district.

"We just wanted to keep it with the Native American students just to keep the cultural significance as a huge importance," Cordell said.

IMG_5348 Edited.jpg
Local
Mayo High School shines with recognition from Hennepin Theatre Trust
“It’s kind of considered the Minnesota Tony Awards for teenagers,” said Mayo High School student Will Laudon.
June 07, 2022 05:57 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Rochester School Board
Local
Live: Rochester School Board to reveal Dakota Middle School mascot, approve budget
Follow along with education reporter Jordan Shearer at the Rochester School Board meeting.
June 07, 2022 05:46 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Cups for Seniors
Local
For the students and Maggie: Century High School staff honors graduates and colleague with a message in cups
The tradition began in 2020 when a Century teacher wanted to let students know the staff still cared for them in spite of the pandemic and the disruption to schools.
June 03, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
The image of the mascot has not been completed yet. Cordell said they are working with an American Indian artist to draft the image. She said they hope to have an image solidified by the Fourth of July.

Julie Ruzek, coordinator of family and community engagement, said part of the selection process will be working with the staff, students and families about the "cultural significance of the bison."

"Sometimes, especially with Native American cultures, there has been significant misuse of mascots," Ruzek said. "Some real education is the next step."

What happened: The Rochester School Board revealed "The Bison" as the mascot for the new Dakota Middle School.

Why does this matter: Dakota Middle School is one of the new school's associated with the 2019 voter-approved referendum. The name of the school, and now the mascot, have been selected to honor the Dakota people.

What's next: The school district is working with an artist to create an image of the mascot, which will be released later this summer.

Related Topics: ROCHESTEREDUCATIONROCHESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
