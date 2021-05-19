Rochester School Board approves first pay raise for its members in more than three decades

The Rochester School Board approved a pay raise for its members on Tuesday, marking the first time it has done so in more than three decades.

According to RPS Finance Director John Carlson, the salary for board members has been $7,200 since 1985. With the raise, board members will receive $16,000 a year. The change will take effect in July at the start of the new fiscal year.

The board approved the increase after initially discussing the matter during a previous meeting. During both discussions, members said an increase in salary would help attract a larger array of candidates for board positions.

"I'm uncomfortable with voting for an increase in my own stipend," board member Cathy Nathan said. "However, for future board members, I think it's important that now we make it clear to our community: the value of the work that we do deserves to be compensated."

If there had been a yearly cost-of-living adjustment to the salary every year since 1985, the current salary would be roughly $17,000, according to the board members tasked with looking into the compensation matter.

Even with the increase, the compensation school board members receive is less than their counterparts on the city council and Board of County Commissioners. County commissioners have salaries of $49,000. City Council members receive $39,420.

For the school district, the board chairperson will receive 10% more than the $16,000 given to the rest of the board members. Unlike the increase for board members overall, the increase for the chairperson will be implemented in January. Current board chairwoman Jean Marvin said she would be more comfortable starting the increase when a new chairperson takes over the role.

"It's been my honor to do the work, and I just would feel better not accepting this at this time," Marvin said. "I do think that the chair should be provided a stipend, and I would just feel better about the entire thing if we could just wait until next January."

Board member Don Barlow commended Marvin for her decision, saying she was showing "true leadership."

Board members Melissa Amundsen and Karen MacLaughlin spoke in favor of providing the additional pay to the board chair while Marvin is still serving in the role.

"The amount of work that's been involved in this academic year.... it's been such a significant increase in workload because of the issues we've addressed this year," MacLaughlin said, referring to both the pandemic and the search for an interim superintendent. "I think it's very much warranted and it shows the value of the work of the chair."