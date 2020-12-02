Rochester School Board approves goals for superintendent evaluation

The Rochester School Board approved a number of goals and evaluation metrics to gauge the performance of Superintendent Michael Muñoz.

The evaluation framework includes five goals in three sections: access and equity, student achievement, and accountability. Called "evidence of performance," each of the goals has corresponding actions Muñoz is expected to complete.

Board member Cathy Nathan said they wanted the board's goals for the superintendent to match those of the district overall.

"(We wanted) to tie the superintendent goals directly to each of the areas of our strategic plan," Nathan said.

There are three goals listed under the access and equity heading:

1A: "Provide leadership to develop, articulate, and implement equitable strategies and programs designed to improve academic and social and emotional outcomes for our diverse student population."

1B: "Provide leadership, working with the School Board, to identify and select metrics that evaluate progress on equity work and impacts on student outcomes."

1C: "Provide leadership to provide an inclusive, welcoming school culture for a diverse student population, and for staff, especially staff of color."

The goal listed under "student achievement" is:

2: Provide leadership to address the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic by:

● Providing teaching and learning environments that support student academic success and the outcomes of the Graduate Profile and are responsive to needs expressed by student, staff and families

● Supporting staff and student social and emotional wellness

● Communicating and engaging with students, staff and families

"This isn't something the superintendent has been sitting around waiting to be given direction on what to do," said Board Member Julie Workman. "A lot of this is well underway."

Finally, the goal listed under "accountability" is:

3: "Administer surveys on Graduate Profile skills and components, and use the resulting data to plan future updates to Strategic Plan goals and strategies related to the Graduate Profile.

Although she had questions about it, board member Jean Marvin said having such a goal is important.

"I'm really pleased that we have this kind of goal, or task, in there because I think the graduate profile is one of the most important things we have produced in a long time," Marvin said. "(It's) the idea that we want our students to be ethical contributors and resilient learners and critical thinkers ... not just what they know, but who they are and what they can do."

The board will provide a summary of its actual evaluation of Muñoz closer to the end of the year.

Muñoz was hired as the superintendent of the Rochester School District in 2011. This year, the board offered him a one-year contract extension, meaning he will remain the superintendent through at least June 30, 2022.