Rochester School Board approves mask requirement as school year approaches

The Rochester School Board approved an updated policy Tuesday, requiring masks for nearly everybody in school facilities as the academic year approaches.

The new policy requires everyone ages 2 and older to wear masks while in school facilities or on school transportation. The board approved the decision unanimously.

RELATED: Rochester Public Schools superintendent recommends masks for everyone as delta variant climbs

On Tuesday, Board Chair Jean Marvin said the district has received "many, many emails" from families. She said a large majority of those emails were from residents encouraging the district to require mask usage.

"I think it's important to let the public know: We hear you," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Board Vice Chair Cathy Nathan clarified that although the policy will govern the first days of the school year, it is not a permanent mandate.

Although there have been numerous community members who have come before the board at previous meetings to criticize mask usage, no one did so during Tuesday's meeting. One speaker, Ana Folpe, commended the board for its stance.

"To me, that's just a non-issue," she said. "We need to have these tools available to us so that we are safe until we're all vaccinated and we can move on."

Prior to Tuesday's decision, interim Superintendent Kent Pekel had released a recommendation, prompting the school board to change the policy. During the meeting, he reiterated the need for the updated stance.

In addition to approving the updated face mask policy, Pekel briefed the board on the district's "Safe and Open Schools Plan." During that discussion, he described the ongoing situation with COVID-19 and how it affects young people.

He emphasized the importance of keeping schools open, citing research showing the harm lockdowns have had on students' education. He characterized mask usage as one of the tools to do so.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also reiterated the fact that the delta variant is twice as contagious as the original strain, and that children are not immune from the virus.

"Very importantly for this board's consideration tonight, we know that while children are less likely to get it than adults, we now know they can get it," Pekel said. "In addition, we are beginning to see the long-term impacts of what happens when kids do get COVID-19."

He said the district thought they would be able to keep students in the buildings with the vaccine alone, but it eventually became clear that was not necessarily the case. During his comments, Pekel also referenced a letter the school board received from more than 100 health care workers, urging the district to implement a strong mask policy for the beginning of the school year.

In addition to advocating for the usage of masks at the onset of the school year, the letter also addressed criticisms of the practice.

"We also recognize that there is a small but vocal minority who will state that masking violates their freedoms and poses health risks to their children," the letter said. "There is no science that supports claims of adverse outcomes for mask-wearing by healthy children."